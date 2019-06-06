Mets come back to beat Giants, who return home after 4-5 trip

A pair of early homers and a four-run eighth inning undid the San Francisco Giants in Thursday’s matinee, as they fell 7-3 to the New York Mets to finish their three-city East Coast swing at 4-5, during which they faced three teams with losing records.

As good as the Giants’ left-handed relievers have been throughout the season, their right-handed counterparts couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain at Citi Field, with Reyes Moronta surrendering the tying run in the seventh and Mark Melancon getting tagged for all four runs in the eighth after Shaun Anderson hung with former Giants farmhand Zack Wheeler, despite a rocky beginning to his outing.

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith led off the bottom of the first with homers off Anderson, yet San Francisco (25-36) held the lead into the bottom of the seventh after the visitors found their own power bats in the middle innings. Brandon Belt tied the game with a two-run blast in the top of the fourth and Pablo Sandoval put the Giants ahead in the top of the sixth with his eighth homer of the year — a 438-footer — but it wouldn’t hold up as the Mets struck back in the late innings.

After Anderson settled down to make it through six innings despite allowing six hits, Moronta came on after Anderson walked Juan Lagares to lead off the seventh. Tomas Nido’s infield hit advanced Lagares to second and both runners found themselves in scoring position after Carlos Gomes’s sacrifice bunt, bringing up pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil to tie the game with a blooper to left. Tony Watson coaxed a double play off the bat of Elk Grove native J.D. Davis, but New York (30-32) had drawn even and would take the lead after Seth Lugo retired the side in the top of the eighth.

With Watson leaving for a pinch-hitter, Melancon came on for the eighth and immediately allowed a single to Pete Alonso. Michael Conforto replaced Alonso on first after a force out, and Todd Frazier put the home side in front with a two-run homer. Adeiny Hechavarria continued the rally with an infield hit and scored on Lagares’ RBI double, and McNeil drove in his second run in as many innings with a two-out RBI single, making the ninth a non-save situation and allowing Jeurys Familia to finish the game with ease.

This weekend, the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers come to town for a three-game set.