Mauricio Dubon to make Giants debut against Padres

Pablo Sandoval being re-evaluated to take one final at-bat, Johnny Cueto readies for final tune up

San Francisco Giants’ Joey Rickard (37) gives some pointers to Mauricio Dubon (19) in the dugout before the game against the Arizonia Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on August 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — In the late innings of the Giants’ final 2019 bout with the Diamondbacks, Mauricio Dubon was itching to make his Oracle Park debut.

“He was begging to get in there,” manager Bruce Bochy said of the middle infielder, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Instead, he’ll make his San Francisco debut on Thursday against the San Diego Padres. He already made his major-league debut on July 7 for the Brewers, becoming the first Honduran-born player to reach the majors, but the start at Oracle means a bit more.

He became a huge Giants fan after coming up to Sacramento from Honduras at the age of 15, going to games at then-AT&T Park with his two host families. He’ll play second and bat out of the eight-spot behind his former idol and now-double play partner Brandon Crawford, whose jersey he owned in high school.

“I’m looking forward to his start,” Bochy said. “I’m going to mix him in at short and second.”

Dubon was acquired from Milwaukee at the July 31 trade deadline for pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black and will get his chance with the big league club after 25 games with the Sacramento River Cats, in which he slashed .323/.391/.485 with 23 runs scored.

Though Dubon is a natural shortstop, Bochy will look to give the rookie time at both second and shortstop, pending the rest needs of Crawford.

Sandoval to take swings

The Giants have not ruled out using Pablo Sandoval as a left-handed pinch-hitter in the next week before the third baseman undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery next week in Los Angeles.

Though it remains to be seen whether Sandoval is physically able to return briefly as a pinch-hitter, Bochy entertained the possibility.

“He’d be a nice weapon to have,” Bochy said. “That’s a pretty good hitter coming off the bench and if he’s able to do it, I’m good with it.’

The club expects Sandoval to be ready to resume swinging in the next couple days and will re-evaluate him later in the week.

Cueto nearing return

Left-hander Johnny Cueto will make his final rehab start on Saturday for the River Cats, as he approaches the end of his recovery from season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2018.

He is slated to throw between 70 and 75 pitches for the Triple-A affiliate before being cleared to officially rejoin the Giants next week.

The 2016 All-Star can be activated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Sunday, Sept. 1, when rosters expand from the 25-man active roster to the entire 40-man roster.