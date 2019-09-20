Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds third base after hitting a homerun in the 6th inning off Houston Astros pitcher Aaron Sanchez (18) at the Oakland Coliseum on Aug. 15, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

Matt Olson talks swings with Jim Rome

Oakland Athletics first baseman discusses his career year with Jim Rome

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson appeared on the Jim Rome Show on CBS Radio, simulcast on CBS Sports Network, on Friday.

The A’s are set to begin their final home series of the year in a 7 p.m. tilt against the Texas Rangers, and Olson has been arguably one of their hottest hitters.

Punctuated by his mammoth 450-foot game-tying home run on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, Olson has now hit safely in 17 of his last 21 games, during which he’s hit .305 (25-for-82) with eight doubles, nine of his career-high 35 home runs and 20 RBIs.

In the interview, he talks with Rome about his increased awareness of his swing.

“I’ve never been too high of an average guy, but I could also argue that I’ve never had the same approach at the plate as I have right now,” Olson said.

Even missing six weeks due to a broken hamate bone and the resultant surgery to excise it, Olson has set career-highs for home runs, batting average (.269) and RBIs (86), while hitting 26 doubles (seven away from his career high), and registerring a 144 OPS+, his full-season high.

Previous story
SF Preps: Lincoln faces Piedmont, Mission visits Oakland

Just Posted

Thousands take to San Francisco streets in Climate Strike

The protesters are calling for urgent action on climate change, including putting pressure on local elected leaders to support more drastic steps.

Power outage impacts Muni subway service

The San Francico Municipal Transportation Agency said Friday morning that a power… Continue reading

SF Symphony debuts John Adams’ lively salute to MTT

Pianist Daniil Trifonov joins orchestra in enaging program

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence patch things up with leather fair organizers

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and organizers of S.F.’s leather fair have patched things up.

Rare monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

A rare monkey was born at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, zoo… Continue reading

Most Read