Matt Olson keys win with titanic blast to center

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a foul ball during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at the Oakland Coliseum on July 3, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

OAKLAND — Kansas City Royals starter Jorge Lopez flopped his arms down at his side and sighed.

He had shut down an Oakland A’s team that had averaged over eight runs per game over seven games in Texas, holding them to just two hits, but Matt Olson’s blast — a 110.5-mph rocket to center — broke him, but it got the A’s right.

Just 24 hours before, Olson had been removed for a pinch runner, unavailable to hit when the A’s ninth-inning comeback fell short after the bullpen imploded. The A’s two-run seventh on Tuesday wasn’t exactly an offensive explosion, but Olson and redeemed closer Liam Hendriks were enough to spur them to a 2-1 win, cutting their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to nine.

In 15 innings games against the Royals — a team that’s lost 95 games, with a team ERA of 5.17 (25th in baseball) — Oakland, which averaged over eight runs per game during a seven-game Texas swing, had managed just four runs.

On Tuesday, Lopez — who entered with a career ERA of 5.71 — cruised through six innings, holding the A’s to just two singles, striking out four and walking just one. Then, down 1-0 on a Nick Dini fifth-inning sac fly, the A’s woke up.

Olson led off the seventh by crushing a belt-high, 93.5-mph fastball into the first row of seats above the center field luxury suites, 450 feet away, tying the game at 1-1.

On Monday, Olson was taken out for pinch runner Franklin Barreto after doubling to lead off the eighth. He had hit safely in 13 of his last 19 games, hitting .324 with eight homers over that span, but when his spot came up with a man on board in the ninth, and Oakland down 6-5, it was Chad Pinder who stepped to the plate. He struck out.

As Olson rounded the bases following his 35th homer of the year on Tuesday — and ninth in 20 games since Aug. 28 — Lopez glared at him. He dotted the next man up — Mark Canha — before allowing a booming RBI double off the right-center field wall by rookie Seth Brown, a ball that came off the bat at 105.8 mph and gave the A’s a 2-1 lead.

Reliever Jacob Barnes stanched the bleeding, striking out Khris Davis and Ramon Laureano. With the bases loaded and two outs, he gave up a sinking liner to Marcus Semien, but right fielder Ryan McBroom was able to snare it on a dive to prevent any further damage.

After starter Brett Anderson threw five one-run innings (throwing just 66 pitches), giving him 171 for the season — just 9 1/3 shy of his career high, and the most he’s thrown since 2015. He was lifted for rookie A.J. Puk, who tossed two shutout innings before handing the baton off to Joakim Soria (one scoreless inning), who then gave way to Hendriks.

After giving up an eighth-inning lead on Monday (the A’s had gone 81-2 when leading after eight), he tossed a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to close out Oakland’s 91st win, and his 23rd save.