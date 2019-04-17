Matt Chapman’s homer helps Athletics edge Astros 2-1

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros have two of the best third basemen in the major leagues, in Matt Chapman and Alex Bregman. On Wednesday, it was Chapman who led his team to victory.

With the score knotted at one apiece in the sixth inning, Chapman drilled a home run to take a 2-1 lead that the A’s never relinquished. The ball was hit 111.5 mph off the bat, the highest exit velocity of the A’s entire season so far.

Oakland’s first run involved the hot corner as well. In the second inning, Mark Canha doubled, and then Jurickson Profar followed with a smash toward Bregman. However, it was hit too hard for Bregman to knock down, and it went through for another double to drive in Canha.

Coming off a big loss on Tuesday, in which the A’s were trailing just one batter into the game and effectively out of it by the fourth inning thanks to a Bregman’s grand slam, they settled down and kept the Astros in check all evening on Wednesday.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, and all told he allowed just three singles and a pair of walks in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Houston finally got to Montas in the sixth inning. Staked to a 1-0 lead, the big right-hander walked George Springer and then Bregman, before allowing a single to Michael Brantley to drive in a run. Brantley’s grounder was one of the hardest-hit balls of the game, but it also passed right by where the shortstop would normally have been playing had he not been shifted toward second base against the left-handed hitter.

Montas was sharp other than that brief rally, though. His fastball hit 98 mph several times, even as late as the sixth inning, and he earned most of his six strikeouts using his slider. Almost all of the hard contact he allowed was on the ground.

Oakland finally turned to the bullpen in the seventh, after Montas allowed a one-out single to Josh Reddick, for whom he was originally traded to the A’s back in 2016. Lou Trivino came in to strand Reddick, and then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, ultimately retiring all five batters he faced including three strikeouts. Blake Treinen sealed the save in the ninth, navigating around a walk and a single.