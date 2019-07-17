Matt Chapman day-to-day after exiting Wednesday’s game

OAKLAND — Before Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin raved about All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman, saying that he should “absolutely” be mentioned in the American League MVP conversation.

Now, the Athletics are closely monitoring Chapman, who exited Wednesday’s 10-2 win with left ankle soreness.

According to Melvin, Chapman is day-to-day and the A’s will see how he feels tomorrow before making a decision about whether or not he is available to start against the Twins in Minnesota.

Since the All-Star Break, Chapman is hitting 9-for-16 with four extra-base hits, seven RBIs and four runs scored. He was also in the midst of a six-game hitting streak before being pulled in the third inning Wednesday, breaking his streak – Chapman popped up to Mariners first baseman Tim Beckham in his only at-bat of the game.

Melvin clarified that Chapman’s injury was not related to a play on Tuesday night in which he tripped over left fielder Chad Pinder fielding a pop-up. Rather, the ankle issue is something that Chapman has dealt with in the past and, while precautionary, “not something [the A’s] want to mess around with.”

Chapman is hitting .280 and leads Oakland with 22 home runs — two away from his career high. His .280 average ranks 11th among all major league third basemen, while he ranks third in homers, fifth in RBIs (59), 10th in on-base percentage (.363) and third in slugging (.552), a mark that is good for third in the entire American League.

Chapman ranks among the top 15 in the entire American League in runs (11th, 63), hits (T12, 99), doubles (T5, 25), homers (seventh), RBIs (11th), walks (T13, 44) and slugging (third).