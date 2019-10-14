Marquese Chriss continues to make case for roster spot

Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss (32) in the lane against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2nd quarter at Staples Center on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

LOS ANGELES — With 4:20 left in what was otherwise a meaningless preseason game — with stars like D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James resting — Golden State Warriors training camp invitee Marquese Chriss slipped past two defenders for a tip-in at the rim.

Chriss scored 14 points in the Warriors’ 104-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. On his fourth team in four seasons, long dogged by a reputation for being uncoachable, Chriss has been the talk of camp for rebuilding Golden State.

It was Chriss’ third straight impressive performance, all but forcing Golden State to make a roster decision. The man who could be the victim of the Warriors’ unfriendly roster math — Alfonzo McKinnie — had a game that will make Golden State’s decision even tougher.

Resting Russell and Draymond Green on Monday, Golden State got off to a horrid start, going 1-of-10 from the field as the lone healthy superstar left — Stephen Curry — went 1-of-6 from the floor.

Curry — set to rest during Wednesday’s second game against the Lakers — did finish 6-of-17 for a team-high 17 points in 21 minutes, and head coach Steve Kerr anticipated getting him up over 30 minutes in the final preseason game on Saturday, but Monday wasn’t so important for Curry as it was for Chriss and McKinnie.

Chriss’ supreme talent couldn’t save him from being on the league’s fringes after three tumultuous seasons that included a fight with a teammate, but coming to a place like Golden State, with the culture built by Steve Kerr over the last five years, he said, was a “perfect fit.” It’s why he eschewed two-way deals this offseason to sign a training camp deal with the Warriors.

Initially, the thought was for Chriss to rehabilitate his reputation and sign a guaranteed deal elsewhere, or a two-way deal with the Warriors. In his first three preseason games, though, Chriss has shined, averaging 10 points, 9.3 rebounds and four assists. He’s excelled at the little things — dribble-handoffs with Curry, setting screens and passing out of the post — and on Monday, he looked anything but shy in dealing with the size of a true NBA center in Dwight Howard.

With injuries to Willie Cauley-Stein (mid-foot strain), Alen Smailagic (ankle) and Kevon Looney (hamstring strain), Golden State needs a reliable big man outside of Omari Spellman. Chriss — a 6-foot-10, 240-pound 22-year-old former lottery pick with a 38 1/2-inch vertical — has been the surprise of camp, and a hit among both teammates and coaches.

“We haven’t been able to add a lot of young talent, in terms of top-of-the-draft-type talent,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “It’s hard to get guys like that. If we have a chance to work with someone like that, try to help bring the potential out, then I think that makes perfect sense. That’s why the front office brought him in, and so far, it’s been a really good fit, and hopefully, it continues to be so.”

In one two-minute sequence in the second quarter on Monday, Chriss showed just what he could be for Golden State. He blocked Jared Dudley, swiped a steal under the basket at the expense of Alex Caruso, pushed the ball up for a lob to Eric Paschall (which the rookie missed), then gathered two offensive rebounds and dropped in a baby hook to get Golden State to within 10, down 41-31.

The problem with the Warriors’ current roster situation is that because of the sign-and-trade that brought in Russell and sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn, they are hard-capped, and do not have enough money under that hard cap to sign a 15th player, unless they waive or trade someone.

One way to make space would be to package 2018 draft pick Jacob Evans III and a future draft pick, or to cut McKinnie. While McKinnie has at times been invisible this postseason — shooting a dismal 33% from the field while averaging just six shots and 6.5 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game — he was a valuable bench piece last season (4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per night), so much so that he was expected to be the starting three-guard until Klay Thompson returned from ACL reconstruction.

While the Warriors could easily start Glenn Robinson III at the three — he went 2-for-6 in limited minutes but has flashed at times — until Thompson returns, it’s hard not to take a chance on a potential building block like Chriss. That said, McKinnie looked to be playing with a purpose on Monday.

McKinnie was active on both ends of the court, going 4-of-9 in 25 minutes with four rebounds, a steal, a block and 11 points. He and Chriss started the fourth quarter together on the court.