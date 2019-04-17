Lowell scores win over Riordan behind CG from Levi Humphrey

Levi Humphrey won’t be playing baseball beyond high school. The Lowell righty is headed to Humboldt State next year, but just as a student.

While he’s still the Cardinals’ ace, though, he’s getting plenty of highlights in while he can. Headed into Tuesday, he was 4-0 in seven appearances, with a minuscule 0.55 ERA across 25 1/3 innings.

Against Archbishop Riordan, in an inter-city, inter-league match-up on Tuesday, he tossed his second complete game, holding the Crusaders to just one run on four hits and striking out six in a 3-1 win.

Lowell (14-5) took an early 2-0 lead in the second, when junior Teo Koulias took a one-out HBP and moved to second on a passed ball. A walk to sophomore third baseman Mark Zhou. A pair of passed balls and an error on Riordan’s catcher were followed by a single from sophomore designated hitter Jack Schonnerr.

That proved to be all Humphrey would need, though three singles in the fourth by Zhou, Schonner and senior Trey Chase added another run to the tally.

The Crusaders (2-17-1) got a man to second for the first time on the day in the fifth, but Humphrey got a pair of groundouts to end the inning. He allowed a leadoff double in the seventh to junior Randy Aberouette, and then a two-out RBI double before finishing the game with an 0-2 fly out to left.

Schonnerr finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and leads the Cardinals with a .478 batting average and is now second on the team with 13, tied with junior Connor Vo.

Lowell, at 8-3 and pacing the Academic Athletic Association, return to league play on Wednesday with a 3:30 game against last-place Galileo, the first of two games in two days against the Lions.