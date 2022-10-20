MUNDIAL ARGENTINA-MACRI

In this photo distributed by the Office of the President, Argentine President Mauricio Macri shows his mobile phone to soccer star Lionel Messi during a meeting in Buenos Aires.

 Argentina Presidency Office via AP

Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, is taking his success on the pitch into the world of tech investment. 

The 35-year-old Argentinian superstar is launching Play Time, a holding company that will be headquartered in San Francisco. It will act as the main vehicle for Messi's investment in global sports, media and technology investments.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting