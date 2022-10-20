Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, is taking his success on the pitch into the world of tech investment.
The 35-year-old Argentinian superstar is launching Play Time, a holding company that will be headquartered in San Francisco. It will act as the main vehicle for Messi's investment in global sports, media and technology investments.
In a statement, the company said that Messi will be looking into sports teams as well as "football-tech."
Play Time has already incubated a startup called Matchday.com, a still-stealth-mode game studio that is "building a place where fans rub shoulders with the world's greatest players," according to its website. The startup is set to launch before November's FIFA World Cup.
The company has made its first seed-stage investment in Athletic Club Momento, a site which auctions match-worn football shirts from clubs and players.
"I am excited to extend our roots into Silicon Valley, and I am thrilled that Play Time will collaborate with daring entrepreneurs from all over the world," said Messi.
Razmig Hovaghimian will serve as Play Time's co-founder and chief executive. Hovaghimian formerly headed Hoodline, a local news platform that combines machine learning with on-the-ground reporting.
He also co-founded Viki, a video streaming website which was purchased by Rakuten for roughly $200 million in 2013. He joined Rakuten's corporate board as a board observer and was named the company's first entrepreneur in residence.
Hovaghimian will co-lead Play Time with Michael Marquez of Code Advisors, a merchant bank, and Morado, a Colombian seed-stage fund focused on early-stage investments.
Before stepping into Silicon Valley, Messi is gearing up to play in his fifth and final World Cup. The captain of the Argentina national team is still seeking his first title at the tournament. Domestically, Messi and Paris Saint-Germain are sitting atop the Ligue 1 table with a win-loss record of 9-2-0.