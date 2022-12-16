Sunday's men's World Cup final between Argentina and France won't just determine which soccer team is the best in the world.
It will arguably answer which player is the best in the globe.
Is it Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine midfielder who aims for his first World Cup as his career nears its end? Or is it Kylian Mbappé, the speedy 24-year-old French striker with a World Cup to his name and a full career ahead of him?
Club teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi and Mbappé are also two of the most popular players in the world, but one has captured far more of the Bay Area's attention these last four weeks.
It's not particularly close, either.
Comparing Google searches for the two superstars since the men's World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Nov. 20, Messi accounted for three-quarters of the searches in the San Francisco Bay Area as of Friday, according to Google Trends data.
Local Google searches of "Mbappe jersey" and "Messi jersey," respectively, reflected the general search trends of both players.
As a whole, the World Cup has maintained a strong hold on the Bay Area's sporting psyche, largely outpacing search interest in the San Francisco 49ers, Giants and Golden State Warriors — the region's three most popular men's professional sports teams — since the tournament kicked off in November.
Comparing searches for Messi, Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Jimmy Garoppolo — the 49ers quarterback who lost his starting job, then got it back, then lost it again when he sustained a season-ending injury — since the start of 2022, indicated that search interest in Messi has generally been highest, and mostly higher than Garoppolo and Curry since the World Cup began.
Argentina has enjoyed strong support in Qatar, drawing the overwhelming majority of fans at each of their matches. That's surely due, in no small part, to the presence of Messi, whose nearly 500 million combined Facebook and Instagram followers — he doesn't have an official Twitter page — are second only across all platforms to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Based on general Google searches, the Bay Area will predominantly be in Argentina's (and Messi's) corner on Sunday.
So if you head to Golden Gate Park to watch the final at 7 a.m. on Sunday, you might want to bring your best sky blue and white attire.