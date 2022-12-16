Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina win at World Cup

Lionel Messi has captured the Bay Area's hearts and minds. Or, at least, the region's Google searches. 

 AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Sunday's men's World Cup final between Argentina and France won't just determine which soccer team is the best in the world.

It will arguably answer which player is the best in the globe.

Messi vs. Mbappé in Google searches

Since the World Cup began last month, the Bay Area has searched on Google for Lionel Messi far more than Kylian Mbappé.
Bay Area wants Messi's jersey more than Mbappé's

Local searches for "Messi jersey" are also higher than those of "Mbappe jersey."
World Cup captures Bay Area attention

Over the last month, more people in the Bay Area have searched for the World Cup than the region's three most popular men's professional sports teams. 
Messi more popular than Steph, Jimmy G over last month

More people have looked up Lionel Messi than two of the region's most prominent athletes. 
Bay Area much more interested in Argentina than France

Since the start of the World Cup, Google search volume for the France men's soccer team hasn't surpassed that of Argentina's in the Bay Area. 

