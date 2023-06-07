Lionel Messi

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, center front, enters the pitch with teammates during a Copa America Centenario Group A soccer match between Argentina and Chile at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Monday, June 6, 2016. It's going to, in all likelihood, be a while before Messi plays in the Bay Area with his new team. 

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Lionel Messi is coming to the U.S., but he won't play in the Bay Area anytime soon. 

Messi on Wednesday told Mundo Deportivo that he is joining Inter Miami of MLS, confirming multiple reports and years of whispers that he would head stateside in the twilight of his career.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags