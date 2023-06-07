Argentina’s Lionel Messi, center front, enters the pitch with teammates during a Copa America Centenario Group A soccer match between Argentina and Chile at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Monday, June 6, 2016. It's going to, in all likelihood, be a while before Messi plays in the Bay Area with his new team.
Bay Area soccer fans who want a glimpse of the G.O.A.T in their own backyard are going to have to wait a while, though.
The San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami don't play one another during this MLS regular season. San Jose and Miami are in opposite conferences, and MLS clubs only play eight matches per season outside of their conference.
The Earthquakes hosted Inter Miami last year, leaving open the possibility that a 2024 match would be played in South Florida. In other words, it's possible — if not likely — the earliest Messi plays an MLS match in San Jose is 2025, and even that's not guaranteed, given the dynamics of the league's schedule.
A playoff match this fall is possible if the Earthquakes host MLS Cup in their first run to the final in 20 years, as is a Leagues Cup knockout tie between San Jose and Messi's new club in the MLS-Liga MX tournament this summer.
But outside of that, the absolute earliest Messi and Inter Miami will set foot on a Bay Area soccer pitch is in 2024. Messi and Argentina, the reigning men's World Cup winners, conceivably could play in the region this year or next.
The FIFA calendar has windows for international friendlies in September, October and November, and The Athletic reported that U.S. Soccer has spoken with Argentina's federation about a stateside match. Plus, the U.S. will host Copa América — which Messi's Argentina is the reigning champion of — next summer.
Venues haven't been announced in either case. Although Messi was on the bench but didn't play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara during the centennial edition of the Copa América in 2016, the U.S. men's national team hasn't played a match of any kind in the Bay Area since a 2017 World Cup qualifier at San Jose's PayPal Park.
Messi's ability to leave fans breathless is unrivaled, but you might run out of air holding yours in anticipation of him playing in the Bay Area.