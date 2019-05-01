Lincoln boys’ tennis players advance to All-City quarterfinals

Lincoln advances three doubles teams and singles player MJ Medina to next round

Several members of the Lincoln boys’ tennis team advanced in the San Francisco Section All-City Tournament during competition at Lowell High School on Monday and Tuesday.

The Mustangs’ MJ Medina defeated Wallenberg’s Andrew Cheung, 6-1, 6-1, while the doubles team of Malik Johnson and Ethan Fong downed Lowell’s Jonathan Fu and Alex Lui, 6-1, 6-3. The Johnson/Fong team and Medina both advance to quarterfinals on Wednesday at 3:30.

In Novice Division Doubles, the Mustangs team of Aidan Ng and Nathan Gee beat Washington’s Hiroki Matsuno and Ryker Leong, 6-4, 6-2. Lincoln’s duo of Nate Teodosio and Holden Trittelvitz scored two wins, beating Balboa’s Harry Yu and Elgin Lee, 7-5, 6-0, and downing Wallenberg’s Brandon Bayquen and Owen Wong, 6-2, 6-7, 6-0.

Next week is the team competition for the San Francisco Section, where the top four schools play for school ranking. Teams play four singles and three doubles matches.