Laureano single pushes A’s over Astros in walk-off win

Oakland Athletics teammates mob around center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) after hitting the game-winning single to score Tommy La Stella (3) in the ninth inning for a walk-off 3-2 win over the Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) bats before hitting the game-winning single to bring in Tommy La Stella (3) for the score in the ninth inning. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics designated hitter Tommy La Stella (3) comes in to score the winning run after center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) hits a walk-off single against the Houston Astros. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) pitches against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) snags a ground ball against the Houston Astros. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics right fielder Mark Canha (20) catches a fly ball to prevent a run from scoring against the Houston Astros. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) slides to beat the throw for a double against the Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner). Oakland Athletics short stop Marcus Semien (10) fields a ground ball against the Houston Astros. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

One month after charging the Houston Astros’ dugout, a move that sparked a benches-clearing brawl and earned him a four-game suspension, Oakland A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano was able to exact some revenge on his former team by smacking a single to left-center field that scored Tommy LaStella in the ninth for a walk-off 3-2 victory over the American League West rivals. Rookie starting pitcher Jesûs Luzardo pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two solo home runs. The A’s were able to tie it up in the seventh after LaStella hit a two-run double, setting up the ninth inning theatrics.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/