Laureano single pushes A’s over Astros in walk-off win

One month after charging the Houston Astros’ dugout, a move that sparked a benches-clearing brawl and earned him a four-game suspension, Oakland A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano was able to exact some revenge on his former team by smacking a single to left-center field that scored Tommy LaStella in the ninth for a walk-off 3-2 victory over the American League West rivals. Rookie starting pitcher Jesûs Luzardo pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two solo home runs. The A’s were able to tie it up in the seventh after LaStella hit a two-run double, setting up the ninth inning theatrics.
