Óliver Torres has played soccer on a baseball field before.
When the Sevilla midfielder was a second-half substitute in his club’s 2019 win over Liverpool in an exhibition match at Fenway Park, he was amazed at how a diamond transformed into a pitch.
Now, Oracle Park will serve the same role in San Francisco. This summer, Sevilla will take the field against Atlético Madrid in the first match of an Aug. 5 doubleheader at Oracle Park as part of the La Liga Summer Tour. Tickets are now on sale to the general public.
Torres joked that his teammates might try to land a soccer ball in McCovey Cove. Even though the pitch won’t be oriented too close to the water, he wouldn’t rule out any splash hits in training or the match itself.
“It’s gonna be in the beginning of the season, and we’re not gonna be that fine-tuned, so maybe some of our shots won’t be very precise,” Torres, 28, told The Examiner through a translator.
La Liga, Spain’s top men’s soccer league, is taking its show on the road to North America this summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. Sevilla-Atlético Madrid kicks off at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 in San Francisco, with Real Betis-Real Sociedad set for 7 p.m.
Three days prior, Sevilla and Real Betis — Seville-based clubs whose rivalry dates back nearly a century — will play one another in Guadalajara, Mexico, while Atlético Madrid and Sevilla will play in Monterey. The matches are the first between La Liga clubs on Mexican soil.
La Liga has long eyed fans in North America, and the matches in Mexico and San Francisco are just the latest examples.
The league teamed with U.S.-based Relevent Sports to form the joint venture known as La Liga North America in 2018, building a content studio in Guadalajara two years later. ESPN is paying the league $175 million per year to broadcast its games online, on cable and over the air in the U.S., broadcasting the games in Spanish and English.
The league thinks the preponderance of Spanish-speaking fans in the country, and across the continent, can allow La Liga to make inroads that, say, England’s Premier League can’t in building an overseas audience. About 11% of San Franciscans speak Spanish at home, while at least 15% of every Bay Area county is Hispanic.
Joey Nevin, vice president of the San Francisco Giants’ investment arm partnering with La Liga on the Oracle Park matches, said earlier this month The City is “the ideal location to host matches of this caliber and will once again unite the enthusiastic soccer community within the Bay Area and beyond.”
La Liga’s ambitions extend beyond friendlies, too.
The league in 2018 announced plans to play a regular-season Barcelona-Girona fixture in Miami, shortly after partnering with Relevent Sports. FIFA and UEFA, the global and European soccer governing bodies, opposed the proposal, as did the Spanish Football Association and the players’ union in the country. Barcelona backed out of the match, and U.S. Soccer axed Relevent Sports’ plans to host an Ecuadorian league game in the U.S. in 2019.
Now, the tides just might be changing.
Last month, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court’s decision to dismiss Relevent’s antitrust lawsuit against FIFA and U.S. Soccer after those aforementioned matches fell through. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin told the Men in Blazers podcast this week that “it’s possible” the U.S. could even host Champions League matches, including the final that hundreds of millions of fans around the world watch every year.
“I think everything related to growth is good for football, for people, for fans, for players,” Torres said when asked about the possibility of playing domestic league games abroad. “You know, the NBA does it. They have NBA matches in Europe, so I think it’s a model that can be followed.”
Torres added that “it’s difficult” for Spanish fans of La Liga to understand the possibility of regular-season games abroad, but that “at the end of the day, we should all have to try and grow in the best possible way.” Maintaining loyalty to La Liga’s local fans needs to be prioritized, too, because he thinks their passion and support are the league’s best selling points for overseas fans.
La Liga could use those as it tries to grow its footprint in the U.S.
Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two biggest clubs in Spain and, arguably, the world, enjoy strong support in San Francisco and across the country. But American soccer fans’ interest in the league’s other 18 teams lags behind that of the Premier League. NBC Sports is paying $450 million per season to broadcast Premier League matches in the U.S.
Money, however, doesn’t tell the whole story of the leagues’ comparative success. Spanish clubs, including Torres’ Sevilla, have won more European competitions than their English counterparts.
“These are top-level matches, and I don’t think there are a lot of other leagues on a European level like this,” Torres, who won a European trophy with Sevilla in 2020, said of La Liga.
Sevilla’s San Francisco match will have extra significance for Torres. Not only does a trip abroad allow him and his teammates to bond ahead of a nine-month season, but he will play against the club where he grew up.
Torres joined Atlético Madrid’s academy as a 13-year-old in 2008, making his professional debut with the club five years later. He said it’s “always special” to play Atléti, and it will be “something wonderful” to meet up with his old friends in San Francisco — after he fits in some sightseeing, of course.
“I would love to spend a whole afternoon to go and visit Alcatraz,” he said.