Sevilla Óliver Torres defends Barcelona's Raphina

Sevilla midfielder Óliver Torres, left, defends Barcelona’s Raphina. Torres and his team will visit Oracle Park this summer as part of an exhibition series that’s just the latest sign La Liga has its eyes on the U.S. soccer market.

 AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Óliver Torres has played soccer on a baseball field before.

When the Sevilla midfielder was a second-half substitute in his club’s 2019 win over Liverpool in an exhibition match at Fenway Park, he was amazed at how a diamond transformed into a pitch.

Oracle Park will host two matches between teams from Spain's top men's soccer league this summer. 

Óliver Torres wins 2020 Europa League with Sevilla

Sevilla’s Oliver Torres kisses the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Germany on Aug. 21, 2020.

