Khris Davis leaves Pirates game with left hip contusion

Oakland Athletics Khris Davis desginated hitter and outfielder Khris Davis left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a left hip contusion, the club announced.

Davis, pursuing a 3-2 foul ball down the left field line by leadoff man Adam Frazier, collided at 24.2 feet per second (according to MLB Statcast) with a low padded railing at PNC Park, as he reached into the stands to make the catch for the first out of the inning.

After making the play, Davis continued to grab at his left hip and midsection, grimacing as he positioned himself in the outfield. After the A’s batted in the top of the second, Davis was replaced in left field by Chad Pinder.

Davis had been in a home run drought, having hit 10 in the first 17 games of the season, but none since April 12. Since then, his average dipped from .265 to .218, but over his last four games (including one at-bat on Sunday), Davis had begun to come around. He was 4-for-12 with six runs scored, a double and three RBIs.

He still leads the A’s with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs on the season, and his .790 OPS is fourth among regulars, behind Matt Chapman’s 1.014, Josh Phegley’s .819 and Marcus Semien’s .821.

Sunday was only the third game Davis has played in the field this season. Oakland’s primary designated hitter, Davis had played 86 innings in the outfield over 11 games last season, but before the interleague series in Pittsburgh, had not played in the field since July 29.

Oakland travels home on Monday to start a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, so Davis would get an off day before playing next, and would not have to play in the field again until late June, when the A’s visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a quick, two-game series.