Key questions facing the Warriors in the playoffs

Warriors guard Klay Thompson looks to score along the baseline against the Lakers in a game played last week. Thompson finished his comeback season on a high note, averaging 36.7 points for the three games he played in April. (Christopher Victorio / Special to The Examiner).

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

The playoffs are finally upon us. Here are the key questions the Warriors will have to answer in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets?

Will Steph Curry be healthy and effective?

I mean, this one is obvious. Curry is the Warriors’ best player by a fairly wide margin. He contorts defenses without having to touch the ball. In the Warriors’ only win against the Nuggets in the regular season, Curry put 34 points on the board. There’s almost no way the Warriors can win a championship without Curry back near 100%. Even getting through one playoff round without him will be a tall order.

Can the Warriors contain Nikola Jokic?

Another obvious question, but still important. Jokic is likely to win his second consecutive MVP award. Everything the Nuggets do on offense revolves on his scoring and passing ability. Their defense is built around his ability to protect the rim. The Warriors will have to find ways to make him uncomfortable without leaving his teammates open on one end of the floor, and get him out of the paint on the other end. All easier said than done, but all things that will have to be done.

Is Jordan Poole playoff-ready?

The Warriors saw a number of players have breakout seasons this year. Jordan Poole was at the top of the list. The third-year guard scored a career-high 18.5 points per game this season, and that doesn’t even begin to cover how big of an impact he made. The Michigan product has always been able to create his own shot and score off the dribble. This season, he turned a corner on how to play Warriors basketball, and is constantly moving without the ball and looking to set up his deadly three-point shot.

He got better as the season went on. He averaged 25.4 points per game in March, and 22.4 points per game in April. When Curry got injured, Poole was asked to fill his shoes. He wasn’t quite able to replace the two-time MVP, but he did a more than passable job. He stepped up his playmaking, didn’t get inefficient when asked to take more shots and was able to execute many of Curry’s pet plays.

It was a heck of a season for Poole. Now we’ll have to see how he does when the pressure of the playoffs is on and the presence of Curry and Thompson possibly changing his role.

Is Klay Thompson playoff-ready?

It was fantastic to see Klay Thompson back on the court this season. Thompson wasn’t his old self right away. For much of the season, he ran hot and cold. He definitely seems to have lost some explosiveness, and he’s replaced many of his layups and free throws with mid-range pull-ups and turnarounds. When his shot was off, which it occasionally was, that was a recipe for disaster. For the month of March, the Warriors went just 4-8 in games Thompson played in. He shot just 40.2% from three and 34.4% from three over that stretch.

The good news is that Thompson ended the season on a definite high note. He played three games in April. Over those three games (all Warrior wins) he averaged 36.7 points per game on 53.2% shooting from the field and 51.2% shooting from beyond the arc. He scored a season-high 41 points in his last game of the season. If that’s the Thompson the Warriors are getting in the playoffs, watch out.

How quick will Thompson’s hook be?

This is a more uncomfortable matter. Thompson’s April was magical, but it was just three games. Thompson was a crucial part of three Warrior championships. He’s one of the best shooters ever. His jersey will hang in the rafters of the Chase Center someday. He’s more than likely headed to the Hall of Fame. However, if he’s off his game, Steve Kerr can’t wait for Thompson to just turn back into his old self. The Warriors are deep at the wing, with players like Otto Porter, Andrew Wiggins and Poole. For a stretch of time, they were the best team in the NBA before Thompson came back. Every game now matters for the Warriors. Kerr’s treatment of Thompson’s minutes has to reflect that.

Who will make the Warriors’ playoff rotation?

The Warriors were extremely deep this season. However, the playoffs generally means it’s time to tighten up your rotation. It will be interesting to see who Kerr decides to stick with. Does he want the quiet two-way prowess of Otto Porter Jr.? The veteran savvy of Andre Iguodala? The defense, length and energy of Gary Payton II? The raw kinetic energy and power of Jonathan Kuminga? The versatility of Nemanja Bjelica? How much of each game will he keep starting center Kevon Looney in for? Some of those players will play key roles. Some will mostly be cheerleading from the bench. All of them will have to be ready at a moment’s notice to step up if there’s an injury, a slump, or a matchup issue. Kerr has plenty of weapons available to him – he just has to know when and how to use them.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.