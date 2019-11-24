Kevon Looney to miss next two games, expected back soon

Warriors will be without forward Kevon Looney for brief homestand, but he’ll be back on the road

CHASE CENTER — Kevon Looney practiced in full with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday for the first time in over a month, but he won’t be available to play for at least the next two games, as he continues to recover from a neuropathic condition that’s sidelined him for all but one game.

Looney began to work his way back last week by practicing twice with Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, alongside rookie Alen Smailagic, and continued with a full-contact workout late Sunday morning followed by individual work, though he did not go through a scrimmage.

“I think he needs more conditioning,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “He hasn’t played in a long time, and individual work and getting work on the elliptical and the Stairmaster is not the same thing as going through a scrimmage. I want to see him on the court more, and (director of sports medicine and performance) Rick (Celebrini) has to see him react to the work that he does on the floor.”

After sitting Monday against Oklahoma City and Wednesday against the Bulls, the Warriors (2-14) are hoping that Looney will be able to play during their upcoming five-city road trip, which takes them to Miami (Nov. 29), Orlando (Dec. 1), Atlanta (Dec. 2), Charlotte (Dec. 4) and Chicago (Dec. 6).

Smailagic — who had been sidelined by a particularly nasty sprained ankle since the second day of camp — also practiced in full on Sunday, and, Kerr said, looked good. He will not play on Monday, but will be re-evaluated by team doctors on Wednesday and will make the trip to Miami on Thursday.

Forward Draymond Green, nursing a sore right heel for the past two games, did not practice on Sunday, and is questionable for Monday.

Point guard D’Angelo Russell, who has missed the last four games with a sprained right thumb, got up shots after practice with player-development coach Theo Robertson, though he was shooting mostly with his left hand.

