Kevin Durant out for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Warriors forward has not yet been cleared to practice and take contact

OAKLAND — Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals due to a strained right calf, head coach Steve Kerr announced on Thursday. Guard Klay Thompson — who sat out Wednesday’s Game 3 with a hamstring strain — will return.

Durant, who has been out of action since injuring himself in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Houston, was expected to get some scrimmage work in on Thursday with Golden State’s younger players.

Kerr said he “misspoke” last night about Durant being able to scrimmage, and that he still has another hurdle to clear before he’s cleared for on-court contact.

”There was no setback,” Kerr said. I” was hoping today would be the day he’d get back on the floor. It’s not going to be today. It’s going to be tomorrow or next couple days.”

Kerr said last week in Toronto that it was “feasible” for Durant to return to game action after one practice, provided he was pain free. Durant has been doing individual shooting workfor about a week, and traveled with the team to Toronto for Games 1 and 2, providing advice and helping to break down video as he was receiving treatment from the team’s training staff.

While the two-time Finals MVP is out, Thompson will provide welcome relief on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Before injuring his leg coming down from a 3-point attempt late in the fourth quarter in Game 2, he scored a game-high 25 points against the Raptors. He’s also one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and held Toronto star Kawhi Leonard to just 2-of-4 shooting on 44 possessions over the first two games.