during second quarter of Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Semi-Final playoffs on May 8, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Kevin Durant injury to keep him out for rest of Western Conference Semifinals

Warriors forward Kevin Durant underwent an MRI on Thursday, and will be reevaluated next week

The Golden State Warriors have announced that Kevin Durant, following an MRI, will not travel to Houston for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The scan confirmed the initial diagnosis of a mild right calf strain, and the Warriors said that Durant will be re-evaluated next week.

With Game 7 scheduled for Sunday, that means that Durant would miss the final two games against the Houston Rockets. That could be potentially disastrous for a Golden State team looking to win their third straight NBA title, and fourth in five years.

Durant came up lame following a jumper with two minutes to go in the third quarter of Game 5 on Wednesday night, was taken back to the locker room and did not return. He had scored 22 points in 32 minutes. Without Durant, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 6-for-12 in the fourth quarter to help lift Golden State to a win.

The Warriors beat the Rockets on March 13 with Durant out, but at the time, they had a full-strength DeMarcus Cousins, who abused Clint Capela for 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Cousins went down early in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, and while he’s made progress in coming back from a quad tear — beginning to take jump shots this week — his return would likely come in the NBA Finals.

Over the course of the series against Houston, Durant had been able to navigate a physical Rockets defense with ease, averaging 36 points while shooting 46% from the floor and 48% from 3-point range. In 10 playoff games this year leadinginto Wednesday, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has averaged 35.4 points, 5.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

