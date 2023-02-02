Pebble Beach

Officials at the prestigious seaside resort have introduced new safety measures at the course’s famed 8th hole.

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Those watching this week’s annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am hoping to see another daring golfer attempt a shot from the edge of near-death, may be out of luck.

Officials at the prestigious Monterey County seaside resort have introduced new safety measures at the course’s renowned 8th hole after three-time major winner Jordan Spieth last year attempted what some called the most dangerous shot in tour history.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong