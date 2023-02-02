Those watching this week’s annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am hoping to see another daring golfer attempt a shot from the edge of near-death, may be out of luck.
Officials at the prestigious Monterey County seaside resort have introduced new safety measures at the course’s renowned 8th hole after three-time major winner Jordan Spieth last year attempted what some called the most dangerous shot in tour history.
During the 2022 tournament’s third round, Spieth’s 8th hole tee shot rolled to a stop inches from the edge of a steep 70 foot cliff hanging over Carmel Bay. Though his caddie advised him to take a penalty so he could move to a safer lie, Spieth famously elected to play the ball from the treacherous bluff where it landed.
After taking his swing merely one false step away from devastating consequences, Spieth immediately backpedaled to safety. Somehow, the former top ranked golfer in the world managed to save par on the hole.
Still, Spieth admitted after the round that he regretted trying the shot. He reiterated that sentiment this week.
"I think I saved a stroke," Spieth told reporters on Wednesday. "Does the reward outweigh the risk? Not if you think the risk was dying. But I also, I felt I could whack it over the water with a 7-iron and get it up near the green. And I thought up near the green would be easier than hitting a 7-iron from 10 yards back. And, yeah, I think now knowing my son a lot better, he was really young at the time, I may not have hit that shot."
Those “Tom Brady to the Bay” rumors sure died a quick death
That shot, coupled with resort guests frequently trying to recreate the shot in the days after, prompted course officials to implement a variety of safeguards at the hole leading up to this year’s event, which teed off on Thursday.
First, the red hazard line — which was previously located only a few feet from the cliff — was drawn further inland, though only for normal resort play, according to ESPN. The line remains in its normal location during this week’s PGA tournament, however the course also increased the thickness of the grass around the cliff, making it harder for balls to roll as far towards its edge.
"The rough is a uniform 2 inches, but it's a very thick rough," Gary Young, the PGA Tour's chief referee for this week, told ESPN. "They fertilize the rough in that area pretty heavily. They do everything again, to promote a good thick bit of rough that's going to prevent a golf ball from chasing along the ground through the fairway into that area."
Even before Spieth’s Evil Kinievel impression, Pebble Beach’s 8th hole was widely regarded as one of the sport’s most famous locations, both for its scenic views of the Monterey Peninsula and for the numerous hazards it encompasses, including the giant chasm. Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus once called the hole's second shot, the same one Spieth was attempting, his favorite shot in all of golf.