Johnny Cueto dazzles in Giants return

ORACLE PARK — As Johnny Cueto walked back to the San Francisco Giants dugout, he actively — and, ultimately, unsuccessfully — tried to suppress a smile.

After his first big league inning in 13 months, he skipped over the third base line, doffed his cap, bounced his fist on his right leg, looked up into the stands at a standing ovation and gave a small thumbs-up.

In his first start back from Tommy John surgery, the ebullient Cueto entertained a sparse yet appreciative crowd, going on to pitch five shutout innings and allowing just two baserunners in a 5-4 Giants win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cueto’s first victory since April 28, 2018.

The only blemish on the evening came after Cueto exited — a two-out, four-run rally in the eighth snuffed out by former Florida closer Shaun Anderson, who earned his first big league save. Catcher Stephen Vogt, though, gave San Francisco plenty of cushion.

Vogt drove home two runs on a two-strike single as part of a three-run first, then added another two on a 1-2 homer to right with two outs in the fifth — both against hard-throwing Mitch Keller. That proved enough for Cueto to record his ninth win in nine decisions against the Pirates, dating back to 2012.

Cueto said on Saturday in Los Angeles that he felt like he was 19 again, and on Tuesday, he played like it, allowing just one hit and one walk and striking out four while clearly enjoying himself, every bit the artist that manager Bruce Bochy called him before first pitch.

Cueto averaged 91.3 mph with his fastball (the same as 2017, his last healthy season) and mixed in four of his pitches for strikes. He used every deceptive trick he’s known for, from the quick pitch to the hip shimmy to the foot flip and the slide step.

He fanned rookie star Bryan Reynolds on a tight slider in the first, buzzed a strike-three fastball by Jose Osuna and only gave up a flare from Kevin Kramer that just got by the shifted Muricio Dubon in the third. He retired the final seven men he faced.

This was the All-Star Cueto, the first-month-of-2018 Cueto, the Cueto the Giants signed for six years and $130 million in 2016, the Cueto who turns baseball into a merengue.

In the bottom of the fourth, after retiring Pittsburgh in order on just nine pitches, Cueto came to bat with two outs and nobody on, and could hardly hide a grin as he tried to bunt for a hit. He skipped away happily after striking out looking, and then set the Pirates down in order in the top of the fifth, catching Kramer swinging at a darting 81 mph changeup to end his final frame. Slated to go 70 pitches, it was his 69th, and his 43rd strike.

Drenched in sweat, Cueto punched the air and looked to the sky. He pounded his right leg with his right fist, took off his cap and exited to another roaring ovation. He didn’t fight the smile.