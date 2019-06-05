Joey Steele, Jonathan Allen taken taken on third day of MLB Draft

Two San Francisco Dons were selected on the final day of the 2019 MLB Draft, with closer Joey Steele being selected in the 30th round (891st overall) by the Miami Marlins and outfielder Jonathan Allen going to the Chicago White Sox in the 32nd round (950th overall), joining Cal slugger Andrew Vaughn, who Chicago took with the No. 3 overall pick.

Steele recorded 11 saves for the Dons in 2019 while striking out 54 batters in 35 innings. He also walked just 13, and though his ERA was an unsightly 5.91 for the year, it was buoyed by three especially rough outings, one of which came at Stanford — against a team that’s headed to the Super Regionals this week — and another came at elevation against BYU. He wasn’t the only West Coast Conference player selected by Miami; the Marlins took Pepperdine pitcher Easton Lucas in the 14th round and Loyola Marymount ace Codie Paiva in the 22nd.

As for Allen, the Clayton native and Clayton Valley High School alum hit a team-leading 17 homers in his senior season and walked 34 times in 56 games. At 6-foot-3 with a swing similar to that of Cody Bellinger, Allen mainly played in left field for the Dons but also had occasional stints in center.

Giants take another Serra alum: After drafting 2016 Serra graduate Hunter Bishop in the first round on Monday, the San Francisco Giants added another former Padre on the final day of the draft by taking Nolan Dempsey in the 33rd round. Dempsey, who graduated from Serra in 2014 and then played at De Anza College before spending the last two years at Fresno State, batted .332 for the Bulldogs as a senior and struck out just 36 times on the year. An aggressive swinger, he drew just seven walks but collected 16 doubles and eight homers, mainly starting at second base for the Mountain West Conference champions after playing in left field as a junior.

Other Giants picks: Other noteworthy picks for the Giants on the final day of the draft included shortstop Carter Aldrete, nephew of former Major Leaguer Mike Aldrete and a teammate of Bishop’s at Arizona State. Aldrete, who prepped at Monterey High, batted .288 with 13 doubles and nine homers for the Sun Devils in his recently-concluded junior season, excelling on the defensive side. Aldrete, who was drafted 446th overall in the 15 round, posted a .979 fielding percentage and committed just three errors on the year.

Aldrete wasn’t the only Giants pick with local ties, as they selected pitcher Kanoa Pagan in the 19th round (566 overall) out of Mission College. Pagan previously attended Leigh High School in San Jose and struck out 48 batters in 49 2/3 innings this year for the Saints. They also took Long Beach State pitcher Nick Avila, a Turlock native, in the 26th round, and drafted San Luis Obispo High School shortstop Brooks Lee in the 35th round, though Lee plans to play for his dad at Cal Poly.

Oakland A’s Draft: After selecting Logan Davidson (Clemson shortstop) and North Carolina righty Tyler Baum on the first day of the draft, the A’s picked up catcher Kyle McCann — Joey Bart’s backup at Georgia Tech — on the second day, before coming closer to home on the final afternoon of the draft. They chose Alameda native Michael Woodworth in the 29th round with the 884th overall pick. Woodworth progressively went farther from home after high school, playing at Sierra College in Rocklin before attending the University of Connecticut, but he’s now been drafted by a team in his backyard.

The club also selected Cal State Fullerton shortstop Sahid Valenzuela, an alumnus of St. Francis SCP in Santa Cruz, in the 13th round. Valenzuela underwent Tommy John surgery in May, yet was still selected with the 404th overall pick. Before his injury, he batted .288 for the Titans with seven doubles in 38 games.

Reliever Austin Wahl, who prepped at Palma High School in Salinas, was selected with the team’s 23rd round pick (704th overall). Wahl spent 2019 as a graduate transfer at Cal State Monterey Bay after spending his undergrad days at Cornell, where he had played both baseball and football.

The A’s also took pitcher Wil Jensen out of Pepperdine. Jensen threw just 5 1/3 innings in 2019, but was the Waves’ top starter before being injured in 2018. Other A’s picks of note include Kumar Nambiar, one of two players with Indian heritage taken in the 2019 draft. Nambiar, selected in the 34th round, posted a 3.90 ERA in his senior season at Yale.

Other Draft Notes: The Baltimore Orioles opened the 11th round by selecting Stanford shortstop Andrew Daschbach, a three-sport star at Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton. Other picks from local schools included Cal quarterback/outfielder Brandon McIlwain, selected by the Marlins in the 26th round (as of a week ago, he told sports editor Ryan Gorcey that he had planned to return to play football in the fall if he was not selected early), and a pair of Saint Mary’s Gaels. Infielder/pitcher Kevin Milam, a Brentwood native, went to the Yankees in the 14th round, and outfielder Joe Vranesh, a De La Salle product, was taken by the Dodgers in the 15th round. Three Santa Clara Broncos were selected, with two — outfielder Andre Nnebe and pitcher Keegan McCarville — going to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Longtime Giants fans may remember catcher Yorvit Torrealba, whose son, Yorvis, was selected in the 20th round by the Colorado Rockies. The elder Torrealba played in San Francisco from 2001 until 2005.