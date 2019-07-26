Jimmy Garoppolo cleared, but won’t play in preseason opener

San Francisco 49ers starter has been fully cleared for training camp, but won’t play immediately

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads the San Francisco 49ers during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on December 24, 2017. (Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner)

SANTA CLARA — For the first time since Week 3 of the 2018 regular season, the 49ers will have their starting quarterback on the field.

Coming off of a torn ACL suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sep. 23, Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared for contact by San Francisco’s medical staff after undergoing a mandatory physical on Friday.

“Its officially official,” Garoppolo said with his smile as he addressed the attending media Friday afternoon on training camp report day. “We’re good to go … I feel good. I’m really happy about where I’m at. It was a successful summer.”

Late in the second half of a 38-27 loss to Kansas City, Garoppolo blew out his left ACL after attempting to make a cut near the left sideline. After having the ligament surgically repaired, the 27-year old was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Garoppolo’s recovery carried over into OTAs as he was limited during the team’s practices. Wearing a knee brace, Garoppolo was barred from full team drills as head coach Kyle Shanahan was concerned about the possibility of his starting QB getting his legs tangled up and rolled on.

The mental aspect, as Garoppolo put it, took the longest to recover, even after the joint did.

“I feel very fortunate that I’m in the position that I’m in,” Garoppolo said. “My knee feels good, I feel good going into it. I think mentally I’m in a good spot.”

As far as getting the feel of the game back, Garoppolo says he worked with several 49ers receivers, including Marquise Goodwin in private sessions over the last few weeks.

“Down in LA we had a couple of guys and throwing around here at local places,” Garoppolo said. “Just whenever you get a chance to do that, guys are all over the place so it’s difficult at times but we got some time in.”

While Garoppolo is now officially cleared for contact and getting re-acclimated, Shanahan said he’ll be taking a precautionary approach when it comes to his starter.

According to Shanahan, Garoppolo will not play in the first preseason game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 10.

With this in mind, Garoppolo remains confident that his training camp will be productive as he anxiously waits to get back in game action.

“It’s really coming together now,” he said. “Now it’s time to roll.”

Notes:

Along with Garoppolo, the 49ers announced that linebacker Kwon Alexander (knee) will not play in the preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Alexander, too, is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in Tampa Bay’s Week 6 matchup against the Browns last season.

San Francisco also announced that four players will start camp on the physically unable to play list (PUP): Jerick McKinnon (knee), Weston Richburg (knee), Garrett Celek (concussion) and Jimmie Ward (collar bone).

All are expected to come off before the beginning of the regular season.