Jimbo Lull has career night, but Dons fall to Hawaii

Center Jimbo Lull spent a good chunk of Thursday on the beach with his teammates. It was far from a surprise given his Southern California roots, and that it was the San Francisco Dons’ first trip to Hawaii since 2016 — where it was a balmy 82 degrees, compared to the 58-and-rainy San Francisco.

Before the team gathered for dinner, Lull — a Manhattan Beach, Calif. native got to partake in one of his favorite pastimes: Surfing, something the seven-footer has been doing since long before he started playing basketball.

When San Francisco finally took the court on Friday, Lull hung more than 10 on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The senior scored a career-high 24, pulled down 10 rebounds and hit three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as the Dons saw their seven-game season-opening winning streak come to an end in an 85-75 loss.

San Francisco (7-1) saw four players score in double figures against Hawaii, led by Lull, and including point guard Jamaree Bouyea (18), Charles Minlend (14) and Jordan Ratinho (10), with Bouyea scoring 15 of his 18 after halftime.

The Dons continued to make the same errors that allowed Hampton to draw within two points in Tuesday’s 16-point San Francisco win — they turned the ball over 15 times (a season high, off of which Hawaii scored 17 points) and fell out of rhythm from beyond the 3-point arc, shooting just 7-of-21 on the night, and 2-of-12 in the first half. The Warriors got to the free throw line, converting 20 of 24 chances.

Hawaii (5-2) went on an 11-2 first-half run, capitalizing on five San Francisco misses and three turnovers and taking a 10-point lead — the largest deficit the Dons have faced in their first year under head coach Todd Still, Lull kept San Francisco somewhat in the conversation, matching his season high with 16 points and grabbing six boards, while hitting San Francisco’s only two triples before the break.

Lull — who finished with his third career double-double and second of the season — lifted the Dons to an early 7-0 run at the start of the second half with his third triple of the night, and san Francisco went on a 12-2 run midway through the second half to take just their second lead of the game, and first since the opening minutes.

San Francisco got up by four with 10:48 to go thanks to a layup by freshman Josh Kunen, but with the Dons up by one minutes later, San Francisco was called for a technical foul on a flop after shooting, giving Hawaii one shot plus the ball. The Rainbow Warriors converted the free throw and on the ensuing possession got fouled and made both free throws, taking a two-point lead and control of the game.

The Dons return to San Francisco for back-to-back games against Pac-12 opponents, hosting Arizona State on Tuesday at 8 p.m., and then Cal on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Both games will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

