Jeff Wilson makes his case for 49ers roster against Chargers

In preseason finale, running back Jeff Wilson dances his way toward a possible spot on 53-man roster

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (41) breaks a tackle from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) to score the team’s first touchdown score at Levi’s Stadium on August, 29, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).

SANTA CLARA — After waltzing into the endzone with defenders grasping at his heels, 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. danced, as quarterback C.J. Beathard met him to celebrate.

Just thirty seconds earlier, Wilson had reversed field on the the visiting Los Angeles Chargers and take an outside zone run 41 yards, with a little help from Beathard, who delivered a downfield block.

“I just made the decision to stick my foot and go backfield,” Wilson said. “And then to see the cornerback sitting over there and C.J. [Beathard] behind me, that just gave me the extra power and I had to put it in [the end zone].”

The play highlighted the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their final preseason game of the year, helping Mostert made his case to earn a spot on San Francisco’s 53-man roster. That roster must be set by Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. Pacific, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has several decisions to make.

Coming out of North Texas as an undrafted free agent, Wilson stood out in a beaten and battered 49ers running back corps with 266 yards on 66 carries in six games.

“We wanted to run the ball tonight and he did a really good job in the first half,” Shanahan said. “Jeff ran very well.”

Wilson provided some necessary relief after free agent signee Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL before the start of last season, Matt Brieda battled through ankle injuries and backup Raheem Mostert snapped his forearm in Week 9. In his second season with San Francisco, it’s been much harder for the 25-year old to make an impact, considering the amount of talent that resides in the 49ers running back room.

Wison has been shuffled to the back of the group with McKinnon coming back, and former Atlanta Falcon Tevin Coleman now in the mix, along with a healthy Brieda and Mostert.

Just as it seemed like Wilson would be on the verge of being a candidate to be cut, McKinnon — who has yet to play a down for San Francisco — suffered a setback in his recovery while cutting during practice on Tuesday.

“I can’t get into exact details of it,” Shanahan said, “but it wasn’t the type of two days that we were hoping for him.”

With McKinnon out for an undisclosed amount of time, Wilson was presented with the chance to sneak onto the roster. He ran the ball 20 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.

On that 41-yard run, Wilson took the play to the left side of the field, as designed, only to reverse field and utilize a surprising down-field block from Beathard on his way to the end zone.

“I was like ‘I have to put it in now,’” Wilson said. “If C.J. comes out there to make a block for me in the fourth preseason game, that speaks to his character. I was just trying to make his block that much better.”

Wilson’s performance makes a strong case for Shanahan to keep the second-year back on his roster, but Shanahan said that he does not plan on keeping a fifth running back — not including fullback Kyle Juszczyk — on his roster.

Last week, Shanahan stated that there is undoubtedly a roster spot for McKinnon, even with his lingering injury. Coleman and Brieda did not even dress on Thursday, indicating that each of their positions on the team have been secured.

This means that the final running back spot is likely coming down between Mostert and Wilson.

“Did I do [enough] or not? I guess we’ll find out pretty soon,” Wilson said. “Those decisions are way above me.”

With two days left for the 49ers to make their final decisions on the remaining spots for their roster, all Wilson can do is wait to see if he’ll remain a 49er for Week 1 of the regular season.

Regardless of how things shape out, Wilson hopes that his play on Thursday night impacts their decision.

“All I can do is come out and practice and play and show these guys that I can help,” he said. “That’s all I can do.”