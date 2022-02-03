Jed York has grown into his job running the Niners. Here’s how he did it

After some early mistakes, he’s learned how to pick talent and stay out of the way

Jed York doesn’t get ratioed as often as he used to. I mention this because there was a time when York, the CEO and operational head of the 49ers, could barely check his Twitter without a fire extinguisher in hand. He had a habit of walking face-first into social media windmills, a tendency that coincided with his habit of not knowing exactly how to own a professional sports franchise.

In fairness, York was young, and owning a team is incredibly difficult to do well. His parents made him president of the 49ers in 2008 when York was 27, then stepped away forcefully and left him to run the show. It was not pretty.

York made some bad hires and some worse decisions. He sided with Trent Baalke in the general manager’s ongoing blame-feud with Jim Harbaugh, at one point using his phone as a cudgel after the notorious Thanksgiving 2014 loss to Seattle, essentially throwing coaches, staff and players alike under the bus: “Thank you #49ersfaithful for coming out strong tonight. This performance wasn’t acceptable. I apologize for that.”

Harbaugh and the club parted ways at the end of that season. Baalke stayed. The franchise promptly went through two head coaches, Jim Tomsula (5-11) and Chip Kelly (2-14), and people starting diving out of their season-ticket packages while saying things like, “The sun’s too bright on my side of the field!” It was grim.

But it got better. And I’m here to say that it got better in part because York got better at owning. He hired a head coach, Kyle Shanahan, who was unproven in that capacity but almost universally respected in the game. He let Shanahan put a thumb on the scale of the search for a new GM. That became John Lynch.

Then York got out of the way, and for the most part, he has stayed there. He has let his people do their jobs. That’s almost impossible for an owner to actually do. It almost always works. And it almost never fails.

What we’ve seen this week is a little of what it looks like when owners are really terrible at owning, when they either meddle to infinity or refuse to trust the people they’re paying. Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the New York Giants and the NFL makes the Giants look like absolute buffoons, so organizationally inept at the hiring process that they couldn’t even successfully disguise the fact that Flores was no more than a Rooney Rule-filler when he was interviewed.

That same suit alleges Miami owner Stephen Ross tried to incentivize Flores to lose games in 2019 — $100,000 for each loss, though Flores declined — so the Dolphins could pick higher in the NFL draft. While Tankapalooza is nothing new in sports, it’s rare that you see an owner so thoroughly called out on it. Not long after that story broke, former Browns and Raiders head coach Hue Jackson suggested the owner in Cleveland, Jimmy Haslam, tried to pay him to lose, too. The NFL went into bury-this-story mode immediately, but I suspect it won’t work.

The 49ers? They ground through a season that felt uncertain right up until it got really good. They stayed the course. York stood by while Lynch and Shanahan made the ongoing call to stay with Jimmy Garoppolo over rookie Trey Lance.

In the end, San Francisco went to the NFC Championship game and Lance, by the account of the 49ers’ defenders who worked against him every day in practice, grew exponentially into his profession, a desperately needed year of learning without pounding.

Now the transition at QB appears smooth and set. With Garoppolo’s salary soon off the books, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel are in line to join guys like Fred Warner, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk in the Long-Term Club, remaining as anchors of the roster for years to come. There are personnel questions, of course, because there always are. But the franchise is in a good place.

You don’t have to dip York in bronze for all of that, but there is no question the past few years have represented a marked calming down of things around the campus. It’s not as if there haven’t been jittery moments — the 49ers were 6-10 a season ago, when Garoppolo missed 10 games and Lance wasn’t yet aboard — but the trend has been toward professional and smart.

Lynch was asked this week about rumors that he might leave his job and return to broadcasting, and the GM’s answer was weirdly vague. “I can tell you — and tell everyone — that my commitment right now is to this organization,” Lynch said. (Why’d he include the words “right now”? Because he’s a businessman.) So even as we sit here, it’s possible that tall waves will yet come rolling in. Hey, it’s storm season. That stuff happens.

But there’s a sense now that York and his people would figure out how to handle that, even if it meant hiring someone to replace Lynch. That is remarkable, meaningful progress. York’s mentions are a little cleaner these days, too, and they seem likely to stay that way as long as he avoids things like wishing the Rams good luck in the Super Bowl. (Whoops. Nobody’s perfect.)

The 49ers are still throwing organizational darts at Santa Clara County and vice versa, so far be it from me to say that everything is grand. When it comes to the team, though, York has learned how to own. Since just about everyone else eventually leaves except him, it’s sort of a big deal.

