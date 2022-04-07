Is this Warriors season Steve Kerr’s coaching masterpiece?

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, shown here against the Suns last week, has had to mix and match lineups during an injury plagued-year, keeping Golden State in contention. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

One phrase you really shouldn’t hear too much around Steve Kerr is “biggest challenge.” As in, “This is Steve Kerr’s biggest challenge yet!” Kerr has lived an actual life in addition to his sports life. He has endured family tragedy and personal physical trauma. I guess you could say that the concept of a challenge is something with which he’s familiar.

So let’s direct this conversation elsewhere: Could these Warriors, whose playoff future is just utterly uncertain, nevertheless represent the best coaching job of Kerr’s career?

You know what? They sure could.

The Warriors will end the regular season in the low-50s in wins. That’s insane for low-50s different reasons, but here are just a couple:

Klay Thompson, 30-something games played, still trying to find a groove in his first action in more than two years.

Draymond Green, 40-something games played, persevering through a painful disc injury.

Steph Curry, currently on the mend. We’ll see how he looks when he steps back onto the floor for the first time in nearly a month, after rehabbing the sprained ligament in his left foot.

James Wiseman, zero games played. (Just checking to see if you were paying attention.)

That’s the deal. Kerr has been tasked with holding together the fraying championship threads of a franchise whose roster was, by turns, either in full emergency or in the hands of some of its youngest, least experienced pros. And now that the postseason run is about to commence, Kerr will need to re-set his coaching clock back to that time when Curry, Thompson and Green were the nucleus of a stone-cold winner – because they’ll have to be that, again.

They have to, for the Warriors to have a shot. But they won’t have seen the floor together, all three of them, in weeks and weeks by the time the playoffs begin.

And that’s where Kerr comes in.

It’s remarkable, really. With Thompson’s double-injury nightmare rehab continuing, Curry older, Green older and more consistently beat up, Andre Iguodala less capable of playing heavy rotation minutes – with the old guard so tenuous for the 2021-22 season, the Warriors weren’t predicted to do much.

It sounded about right. The W’s had gone 39-33 in last year’s abbreviated campaign, and they missed the playoffs for the second time in a row after one of the great five-season stretches in modern NBA history. Steph would be asked to carry a huge load this time around, and nobody could say one way or another about Klay’s return – it might work out, it might not. Most predictions had Golden State winning in the mid-40s. The website FiveThirtyEight put the Warriors at 37-45.

Instead, Kerr found a way to build a new house on the old foundation. He and his staff helped Jordan Poole blossom into a critical scoring element, which allowed the coach to play with his perimeter lineups and find outside scoring even when Curry was off the floor. Kerr, a former guard himself, did it with tough love, pushing Poole to recognize and take responsibility for his talent as a third-year pro. It’s more than it sounds.

The Warriors managed to keep Kevon Looney healthy all season – a huge development, it turned out, not only because Looney knew how to play Kerr’s style but also because Wiseman’s anticipated return broke down along the way. At different points along the timeline, Gary Payton II stepped up. Otto Porter Jr. stepped up. Andrew Wiggins was there.

Kerr had to cook with what he had, and this was the season in which he had to constantly take inventory of the kitchen stock. He mixed and matched lineups, rotations, closing sets. He went small when he had no choice and big whenever it made sense. All coaches do that, of course, but Kerr was coaching practically game minute to game minute. There was no Kevin Durant around to just cover all contingencies. No plan felt secure for more than a few breaths.

Thompson’s return was a joyous thing, but even that was no day at the beach. It was on Kerr not only to reintegrate one of his stars to a lineup that had been playing without him for two years, to do it while managing Thompson’s minute restrictions, and to somehow still get Klay on the floor to finish games.

It worked except when it didn’t, and it is still in process. That’s pretty much on brand for this season’s Warriors. On the brink of a home-hosted first round series, Kerr has to figure out how often – and for how long – his trusted Big Three can be on the floor together, and a lot of that comes down to how Curry looks when he does return.

If you’re into the notion of challenge, that’s a fair one, but it isn’t everything. The big picture is still something to behold: Steve Kerr was asked to figure out how to contend with a bunch of injured former champions while blending in some of the younger talent that should – should – take the Warriors into whatever is the era that comes after this one.

It could have gone any which way. Instead, the Warriors got off to such a scorching start that people suddenly ratcheted up their expectations to “We win a ring” level. Now Kerr and his team are back on the roller coaster, which feels more like what an NBA season really is. Kerr knows that ride, and he’d better: His franchise’s short-term future depends on it.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com.