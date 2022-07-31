The Bay Area has produced a number of athletes who have traced great arcs through the sports firmament. Steroids or no steroids, Barry Bonds, who attended high school in San Mateo, was among the best to ever swing a baseball bat. North Beach’s Joe DiMaggio was so legendary Simon and Garfunkel sang about him. And before he was acquitted of murder in the trial of the century, Galileo High School’s OJ Simpson was as dynamic a running back as football had ever seen.

None of them, however, compare with Bill Russell, graduate of Oakland’s McClymonds High and USF star, who died Sunday at the age of 88.. One of the greatest ever to play the game of basketball, Bill Russell was also a giant off the court.

Bill Russell won. Plain and simple. A decade before UCLA’s dominant teams would string together respective streaks of 60 and 88 consecutive wins, Bill Russell’s Dons won the last 55 games he played in college, winning, in the process, the NCAA Tournament in both 1955 and 1956. He followed that by leading the Americans to Gold at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, and then by winning 11 NBA Championships in his 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics before he retired in 1969. For those of you who may not have been counting, that’s 14 championships in 15 years. No one else has ever come close and no one else is ever likely to.

In the final three of those seasons in Boston, Bill Russell served as both head coach and player. At the end of the 1965-66 campaign, Russell’s own longtime coach, Red Auerbach, decided to step away from the bench and become the team’s full-time general manager. Though Russell wasn’t Red’s first choice to succeed him, he was the right one. In the process, he became the first Black coach in the NBA and the first Black coach of any team among the four American major sports leagues.

Russell had a reputation in those days of being surly and aloof, supposedly one of the reasons Tommy Heinsohn, offered the Celtics coaching job by Red Auerbach before he offered it to Russell, turned it down. He didn’t want to have to handle Russell. Much of Russell’s attitude stemmed from the racism he encountered throughout his career. He and his teammates boycotted an exhibition game the Celtics were scheduled to play in Lexington, Kentucky prior to the 1961-62 season because the Black players had been denied service at an area restaurant.

Russell’s relationship with Boston fans was fraught. He didn’t smile much and refused to sign autographs. He was quoted as saying, “You owe the public the same it owes you, nothing! I refuse to smile and be nice to the kiddies.” But what should one expect from a man who led one of the city’s teams to multiple championships, but whose neighbors fought to keep him from moving next to them because he was Black. His home was later broken into and vandalized with racist graffiti. When, after his retirement from the game, the Celtics permanently retired his #6 to hang in honor from the rafters of the Boston Garden, Russell asked that the ceremony be a private one, and he declined to attend his own induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Russell’s activism, dignity and pride, even in the face of intense racism, would serve as models for the players who followed him, most notably Kareem Abdul Jabbar, whose interests and impact, like Russell’s, stretched well beyond the basketball court. During his playing days, Russell attended the March on Washington and supported Muhammad Ali’s boycott of the military draft in 1967. After his retirement, Russell wrote books, invested in property in Liberia, and continued to speak out about the racial injustices he saw around him. But his grave demeanor was just as often belied by a high-pitched laugh. After all, Bill Russell had reason to laugh, because in the end, he won - at basketball and in life. And he sure did win a lot.