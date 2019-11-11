Instant classic ends anticlimactically as 49ers fall to Seattle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — In their biggest game since 2014, since a loss to the Seattle Seahawks ignited a strip-mining of the franchise and five years of ineptitude, the San Francisco 49ers fell short.

In front of a national audience that had just started to believe in the heretofore perfect 49ers, they were decidedly imperfect, but in a 27-24 overtime loss to Seattle, keyed by a 42-yard Jason Myers field goal as time expired, they did accomplish something.

Despite allowing 21 straight points off of turnovers, despite a battered offense hamstrung by injury and drops, San Francisco came back from 11 points down and got an elite effort from what’s become one of the best defenses in 49ers history, reigniting a dormant rivalry that was one of the best in the NFL during the early part of this decade. They just couldn’t finish.

“Rivalries aren’t formed in the regular season,” said 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who once was the face of the rivalry’s northern participant. “They’re formed in the postseason, and these are two playoff teams.”

Between a near-magical overtime drive by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a duel between two of the league’s best pass rushes, an improbable pick by fifth-round rookie Dre Greenlaw, a clutch kick by undrafted rookie pickup Chase McLaughlin — and his subsequent miss of a game-winner — and an injured George Kittle frenetically pacing about his luxury suite, the 49ers and Seahawks delivered arguably the best primetime game of the season.

It was certainly the best entry in the rivalry since a 2014 Thanksgiving-night debacle touched off a period that saw San Francisco employ four head coaches in four years amid numerous personnel and philosophical changes. Since that night, the 49ers have now lost 10 of 11 meetings with the Seahawks.

San Francisco (8-1) sacked Wilson five times on the night — including three from second-year centerpiece Fred Warner — and for the first time since 2011, have racked up three or more sacks in eight games.

The 49ers got in early against the slippery Wilson, with defensive tackle D.J. Jones bull-rushing center Joey Hunt for a sack on the Seahawks’ third play from scrimmage. San Francisco held Seattle to just one yard of offense in the first quarter, as arguably the biggest and loudest crowd in Levi’s Stadium history buzzed.

San Francisco jumped out to a 10-0 lead on its first two drives, with the crowd chanting rookie Deebo Sanuel’s name after his three catches en route to a 43-yard McLaughlin field goal and a Jimmy Garoppolo 10-yard touchdown slant to Kendrick Bourne.

What looked to be Garoppolo’s one big mistake per game — a would-be interception at the start of the 49ers’ first series — was negated by defensive holding. Even without the Pro Bowler Kittle (inactive; knee) and going 0-for-5 throwing to Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis, San Francisco was in command.

Then, Sanders — Garoppolo’s favorite receiver since he was acquired three weeks ago — walked off the field, clutching his side, and the offense shut down. Bourne dropped a pass, so did fullback Kyle Juszczyk and so did Pettis, who couldn’t haul in a third-down conversion that hit him in the hands.

Without having to worry about Sanders in the slot or the blocking/catching abilities of Kittle, Jadeveon Clowney and the Seattle pass rush began to tee off. Without those two, the 49ers didn’t have a receiver who had more than 227 yards over the first eight games.

With 2:57 left before the half and Clowney bearing down on him after four QB hits in the first quarter, Garoppolo got jittery and lost grip on the football. Clowney picked it up and trotted 10 yards in for a touchdown. It was the first of 21 straight points the Seahawks scored off turnovers, including two on Garoppolo fumbles, and one thanks to one of three Bourne drops (and seven by 49ers receivers on the night).

“There’s nobody that faltered in this locker room,” said tackle Mike McGlinchey. “There’s nobody that batted an eye. Things didn’t bounce our way tonight, and that’s the way it goes.”

Garoppolo hit Bourne in the hands on San Francisco’s next drive, but the ball bounced up and into the hands of Quandre Diggs, who returned it 44 yards to the San Francisco 16.

Three plays later, the Seahawks took the lead on a Wilson jump pass to a one-handing Jacob Hollister, putting the 49ers behind in the second half for the first time since Week 3. Clowney forced another Garoppolo fumble at the San Francisco 24 on the very next drive, and Seattle (8-3) once again turned a short field into points on a Chris Carson one-yard touchdown, taking a 21-10 lead.

San Francisco’s defense, though, responded. K’Waun Williams stripped Wilson on second-and-seven at the Seattle 35 with 12:12 to go, and when offensive lineman Germain Ifedi picked the ball up, Warner punched it out for DeForest Buckner to scoop and score. Garoppolo — who finished 24-of-46 for 248 yards, a touchdown and a pick — hit Bourne for a two-point conversion, closing the gap to three, and Kittle, nursing a knee injury, was caught on television cameras, smiling while stalking around his luxury suite.

Former Seahawk Richard Sherman then broke up a third-down pass to Metcalf, but as Garoppolo got into a rhythm, Bourne dropped a sure touchdown pass up the seam, forcing a 39-yard field goal from McLaughlin — signed six days ago to replace the injured Robbie Gould — to tie things at 21-21.

The extra period saw five possessions crammed into 10 minutes, with Wilson throwing a pick to Greenlaw — starting his first career NFL game — at the two-yard line. Greenlaw danced 46 yards up the Seattle sideline, giving McLaughlin a chance to win the game in sudden death. He yanked his 47-yarder wide left.

After forcing a punt, San Francisco’s next drive sputtered, too, unable to find a rhythm or convert on third downs without Kittle. Wilson then directed a quick six-play drive, going 3-for-3 for 17 yards and running for 18 more on third-and-three. Myers hit from 42 to end it.

“[Shanahan] is as pissed off as anyone is,” McGlinchey said. “As crazy as it was to be undefeated, we were under the realization that in the NFL, it’s almost impossible to do that. Unfortunately, our loss came tonight. And we’re going to do our darndest to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”