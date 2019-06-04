Injury update: Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson undergo MRIs

the third quarter of Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner) Klay Thompson guards Kawhi Leonard in the third quarter of Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who exited last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI upon the team’s return to Oakland on Monday, as did center Kevon Looney.

Thompson’s MRI indicated a mild strain of the hamstring, and at this point, Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Looney, who did not play in the second half of Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto due to an upper body injury, has suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture (right side), and will be out indefinitely.

Looney was seen dragging his right shoulder throughout much of the first half, and X-Rays taken at the time came back clean. Looney had been one of Golden State’s best reserves throughout the playoffs, ranking seventh among all postseason players in total plus-minus (plus-105) and second on the team, behind Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

He played 10:23 on Sunday, but recorded just one rebound, three fouls and a turnover, with a plus-2 rating. The concern with a chest injury— particularly involving the upper ribcage is the ability to breathe over the course of an NBA game, and taking contact in the post, where Looney has excelled as an athletic big who can cause trouble for the likes of Serge Ibaka. In 20 possessions against Ibaka, Looney has held him to two points, one assist, and 1-for-5 from the field. He struggled against the bulkier Marc Gasol, who went 3-for-5 in 43 possessions where Looney was his primary defender.

Thompson went down with 7:59 to go in Game 2, after going 10-of-17 for a team-high 25 points. With 10:11 left in the fourth quarter, Thompson launched a 3-point attempt against Danny Green, and came down into the splits, doing the splits on what appeared to be a wet spot on the floor. He tried to play with it, but as Quinn Cook and Stephen Curry celebrated Cook’s second straight 3-pointer with just over eight minutes to go, Thompson was visibly uncomfortable, grimacing and wincing, after which he was taken out.

He was seen walking without difficulty when the team landed in Oakland.

One of Golden State’s best on-ball defenders, Thompson held Damian Lillard to just 12-of-35 shooting in the conference finals and forced 10 turnovers, and held Chris Paul to 2-of-8 in 165 possessions in the conference semifinals. In 44 possessions against Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, Thompson held the Raptors’ superstar to 3-of-6 shooting in 38 defensive possessions, forcing twoturnovers.

The franchise leader in playoff games, Thompson has played 120 in a row. He missed only one regular-season game in his first three seasons to attend his grandfather’s funeral, after playing 214 games in a row. When he fractured his right thumb in the second quarter of a game in March of 2017, Golden State’s medical staff reportedly wanted to shut him down until the playoffs. He was back in the lineup eight games later.