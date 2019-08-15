SF Mayor London Breed and SF Glens youth players announce the inaugural SF Mayor’s Cup at City Hall. (Courtesy / S.F. Glens)

Inaugural SF Mayor’s Cup soccer tourney set for Labor Day Weekend

Youth soccer showcase expected to host over 100 teams from multiple states

  • Aug. 15, 2019 12:20 a.m.
  • Sports

By Ryan Maquiñana

Special to S.F. Examiner

One of the biggest youth soccer tournaments in the Bay Area is coming to San Francisco on Labor Day Weekend.

The inaugural San Francisco Mayor’s Cup will kick off on Aug. 31 and welcome over 100 teams from California, Nevada and Utah, with two sites — Beach Chalet and Crocker-Amazon — hosting all the action.

“The SF Mayor’s Cup celebrates not only our vibrant local soccer community and our commitment to promoting physical activity among our kids, but also presents an opportunity to welcome everyone to our beautiful, diverse, and unique city,” said Mayor London Breed in a video announcement posted by the San Francisco Glens, who will host the tournament. “We wish all the players, coaches, and families the best of luck and hope you have a great time in San Francisco.”

The various divisions will range from boys and girls ages 9 through 19, with the finals taking place on Sept. 2. The Folsom Lake Earthquakes, currently No. 1 in California in the Under-18 boys’ soccer rankings according to GotSoccer.com, will be among the teams attending.

Tournament director Benkay Kajihara also hosts the San Francisco Cup, which takes place annually on Memorial Day and is one of the longest-standing youth soccer tournaments in The City. His ultimate aim for the SF Mayor’s Cup is to be synonymous with Labor Day soccer locally.

“We’re really excited about the amount of teams that have signed up so far and how this is turning out so far,” said tournament director Benkay Kajihara. “On behalf of the Glens, we want to thank Mayor Breed, Rec and Park, the City of San Francisco, Soccerloco and Vanguard Properties for their support. This is going to be a great showcase for San Francisco and our community.”

Previous story
Mission’s C.J. Pino heads to Skyline looking for a chance

Just Posted

Supervisor floats 2020 ballot measure to boost sheriff oversight

Walton calls Hennessy plan for independent investigations a ‘good start’ but wants more

School board working to put ethnic studies at heart of district curriculum

Efforts to educate students on concepts such as structural racism, identity and… Continue reading

San Francisco’s oldest working cable car rides again

Vehicle rebuilt, returns after decades in obscurity

SFMTA to take second vote on Rose Pak Central Subway name

It’s deja vu time for Chinatown. Next Tuesday, for a second time,… Continue reading

Several officers shot in ongoing situation in Philadelphia

Six police officers were shot in a confrontation with possibly two gunmen… Continue reading

Most Read