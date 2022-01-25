I voted for Barry Bonds to get into the Hall of Fame. Here’s why it didn’t matter

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds reacts after hitting his 756th career home run, breaking Hank Aaron’s record during a game against the Washington Nationals at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Aug. 7, 2007. Though he was arguably the best hitter of his generation, Bonds was not voted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday. (Peter DaSilva/The New York Times)

I voted for Barry Bonds to get into the Hall of Fame. And it didn’t make much of a difference.

The Giants’ controversial superstar fell short of the threshold to join the legends of Cooperstown, garnering 66% of the vote in this, his 10th and final year on the standard ballot. He needed 75% of the votes to get in.

It was a long shot for Bonds, whose amazing accomplishments were marred by allegations of steroid use late in his career, a time that saw him shatter baseball’s most hallowed records, for both home runs in a season (73) and over a career (762).

He was clearly the best hitter of his generation, before and after the allegations surfaced. At times, it looked like he was hitting with a tennis racket up there. Most games, he’d get maybe one or two good pitches to hit. And he rarely missed. He was also the first man in baseball history to hit 400 home runs and steal 400 bases.

Off the field, he was an enigma and a lightning rod. He was a fiercely private and proud man who never played the game with the media. If anything, he was contentious with journalists. And that just got worse as the rumors heated up and his numbers became preposterous.

In the end, Bonds came to symbolize baseball’s steroid era, alongside the great pitcher Roger Clemens, who suffered the same fate as Bonds on Tuesday, falling short of election (65.2%) in his last year of eligibility. Once the votes were counted, the greatest hitter and greatest pitcher of the past 30 years were locked out of the Hall of Fame.

At least for now. They will get another chance with the Era Committee, a voting body (formerly known as the Veterans Committee) made up of former managers, umpires, executives and players. That will be the jury of last resort for these two men, forever tied in both fame and infamy.

The former big leaguer and longtime television pundit Harold Reynolds pointed out that players used to be eligible for 15 years before falling off the ballot. That may have proven to be the difference for these two, who have slowly creeped closer to inclusion, garnering over 60 percent of the vote last season.

“If Bonds and Clemens had another five years, I think the conversation would be different,” said Reynolds, on the MLB channel. “(Baseball writer) Peter Gammons once said to me, ‘History has a way of time changing things.’ That’s how he put it. What he meant was, over time Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might get looked at different than right at the beginning of this thing.”

There’s some truth to that. And only time will tell the story.

For me, in the here and now, the decision was difficult at first. Then it became easy. This was my second time voting, and I did not vote for steroid-era stars in my first go-around. It just didn’t feel right putting my finger on the scale right out of the gate. Mentally, it was some version of the old saw, “A rookie should be seen, not heard.”

This year, a number of factors came into play, and I checked off many of the most controversial players of the steroid era. Here’s why.

First and foremost, Bonds and Clemens were the best I ever saw at their respective positions. Impact. Longevity. Greatness. They both had it all. Given this was their last chance on the writer’s ballot, I could not in good conscience omit them from my selections.

Why not?

Well, I’m a strong believer that the Hall should honor the people who made a great impact on the game. It’s a museum honoring the national pastime. For that reason, I would also say that all-time hits leader Pete Rose should be in the Hall, despite his gambling history. And so should the man who knocked Babe Ruth off the perch, Roger Maris, despite his relative lack of longevity. You can’t tell baseball’s story without telling their stories. (Ask Ken Burns.) Same goes for Bonds, Clemens and others on this year’s ballot, including Alex Rodriguez and Sammy Sosa. These were huge figures in the game. For better or worse.

Now, the Hall of Fame’s morality clause is often held up as the reason to keep the steroid-era players out. Voters are asked to consider “the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”

OK, the argument against Bonds and Clemens, and all the others, centers on integrity and character. We are asked to consider those factors, but not given any real guidance on how to weigh them. Baseball looked the other way for many, many years while players got bigger and stronger and records fell by the wayside. The institution, particularly under Commissioner Bud Selig’s tenure, did a horrible job policing its own players. So, now the Baseball Writers’ Association of America should right those wrongs?

I don’t think so. There’s no transparency into who did steroids, and who didn’t. Baseball failed to give us the tools to build this case. Voters shouldn’t bear the burden of righting a generational wrong. Like spitballs and gambling and greenies before them, steroids were part of the game’s fabric, once again for better or worse. Perhaps the playing field was more level than any of us know. Perhaps there was no real edge, if everyone was doing it. The only thing we really know is… we don’t really know.

Adding fuel to the argument this year was David Ortiz, the wildly popular Red Sox legend known as “Big Papi.” He had his own steroid resume, of sorts, allegedly testing positive in what was supposed to be an anonymous test botched by baseball. Selig went out of his way to exonerate Papi, when the allegations arose. But it was all pretty murky. At the same time, it was crystal clear that Ortiz could and would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Indeed, he made it, garnering 77.9% of the vote.

Before him, “Pudge” Rodriguez was voted in years ago, despite an equally checkered history of accusations. In both cases, the Hall of Fame voting block seemed to be parsing distinctions and making value judgments without a full raft of facts. At the end of the day, the same is true for Bonds, Clemens and more.

Add it all together, and it’s hard to argue that certain alleged cheaters should be held out, while others get in. It’s even more absurd when you consider the magnitude of the players involved.

I’m no newcomer to this debate. As the former sports editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, I had the privilege to work with a number of BBWAA Hall of Fame voters for many years, all of whom had a bit of a different spin on this moral conundrum. From hard-line rejection of anyone associated with steroids, to those who judged simply on the merits of what they saw on the field, it was a full spectrum of belief.

And I never much enjoyed the debate, myself. It was muddy water, with little clarity. But I take the honor and privilege of voting for the Hall of Fame seriously, and as such, had to vote my conscience.

For anyone who ever saw Barry Bonds swing the bat — or run the bases and play the field — you knew exactly what you were looking at.

A Hall of Famer.

