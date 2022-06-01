Nothing brings a city together like a championship.
I've seen it over and over. Be it the Giants. Or the Niners. Or the Golden State Warriors. Winning breeds community and pride. Our tribal instincts come to the surface, allowing an oft-divided community to rally behind a common cause. It's us against them. And screw them.
So it goes this week as the Warriors prepare to face the Celtics in the NBA Finals starting Thursday night at Chase Center. By proxy, San Francisco vs. Boston. You can feel the excitement on the streets here, fans sporting yellow jerseys in our cafes and bars. Hooting and hollering on game nights. You can feel the fever building in The City. If Golden State brings home another ring, it's gonna break.
We've all witnessed the euphoria many times over the years, most recently after Golden State clinched its sixth trip to the Finals in the last eight years. After two lousy seasons, marred by injury and plague, the Warriors were back. And things were kinda bonkers after the game. Thousands of fans who'd watched the proceedings outside, at the arena's Thrive City plaza, remained on hand to celebrate.
I ran into Shaun Ali, a 43-year-old fan from Berkeley. He looked like he'd just hit the lottery. Twice. "This was the most electrifying atmosphere I've ever seen," he told me. "This is a continuation of a golden era!"
Hard to argue with the man. San Francisco has been electrified by the Warriors. But what does it all mean in the larger scheme of things?
Here's my take. It's easy to dismiss sports as an adjacent cultural activity, embraced by fanatics but ignored by wide swaths of society. That's often the case here in the Bay Area where our beautiful climate and outdoor opportunities make the sports scene a different beast than what you might encounter in Philadelphia. Or Boston for that matter.
But the general laissez-faire of San Francisco sports fans falls away when it gets close to winning time. As a championship grows close, the bandwagon gets full and it's pretty much, "Welcome aboard!" That's where we're at right now. Golden State stands four wins away from another title. And it couldn't come at a better time.
Let's face it. San Francisco is in a tough spot. The City has not bounced back from the pandemic as well as many other big cities have. Downtown remains relatively empty. The homeless problem appears intractable. Drugs flood the streets. There are public safety issues. Combined, it's painted an ugly picture of our fare city to the rest of the country.
Nationally, we've all heard the narrative. All you have to do is listen to Charles Barkley's bogus commentary or tune into Fox News to get the idea. San Francisco is a liberal hell hole mismanaged by extra woke progressives.
Locally, The City stands divided. Despite our deep desire to be a compassionate place, mindful of human rights and equity, our problems have stoked a new political wind, driven by a desire for more policing and safer streets. Sitting progressives, like District Attorney Chesa Boudin, find themselves playing defense to an increasingly disenchanted electorate. Our mayor, London Breed, is scrambling to the middle hoping to avoid blame. It's left vs. lefter in San Francisco, and political heads are likely to roll, starting next week.
Enter the Warriors, a nonpartisan, nonpolitical entity that everyone can get behind. I think back to how the Bill Walsh Niners helped San Francisco heal in the early 1980s, providing a rallying point after the brutal and bloody '70s. I remember how the Giants helped galvanize The City in the wake of a major economic crisis. We went from ARMs to arms, home foreclosures to home runs. Then it was the Warriors turn, bringing home three titles to Oakland, pumping much needed pride into Oakland's chest.
Now, it's San Francisco's turn ... again. I asked Warriors co-executive partner and CEO Joe Lacob about the opportunity before us.
"We need to change this national narrative about San Francisco," said Lacob. "It's terrible. People think it's all homeless people and drug addicts and empty stores and burglaries. There is some truth to all of that. But ... it is not that bad, really. It's a great city. It's got beautiful parks. The area that we're in is spectacular, a whole new area of The City in our 'sun belt.' It's fantastic."
Agreed. The Mission Bay neighborhood is a great example of what this city can do. Starting with UCSF, and its biotech neighbors, then continuing with the Giants, this area has been growing fast for two decades. The addition of Chase Center — and its adjacent offices, parks, residential buildings and small businesses — is helping to transform The City's eastern coastline into something special. These are the stories the world needs to see, helping San Francisco reclaim its reputation as a city that works, a global leader in the art of winning.
That's where TV comes in. This is a darling national matchup, pitting two major media markets against one another. Two marquee franchises with massive followings. There will be millions of eyeballs on San Francisco for the next few weeks. It's our time to shine.
Yes, the Warriors won't solve homelessness. Or curb the drug trade. But they have a chance to offer us hope, provide common ground and build civic pride. They have a chance to make us all look good.