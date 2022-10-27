The San Francisco 49ers never had a Black head coach before Mike Singletary coached his first game 14 years ago Wednesday, and they’ve not had one since he was fired on the day after Christmas in 2010.
Data published Wednesday shows that Singletary’s experience in 2008 — which led the 49ers to remove his interim tag and name him the team’s full-time head coach — epitomizes the higher bar Black coaches must clear in an interim position when auditioning for a permanent role.
Singletary was the first of just three Black interim coaches hired between 1990 and last year to be retained on a full-time basis, according to data compiled by the Washington Post. Only 14 Black coaches had been given an interim job during that time.
Over that same span, teams hired 32 interim coaches who were white. Ten of them were then hired permanently.
The three Black coaches won a combined 55.6% of their games, while the 10 white interim coaches brought back during that span won just 36.1% of theirs.
Singletary’s outlier status further highlights hiring discrepancies in a majority Black player league that is overwhelmingly white on the sidelines and in its executive offices. Although nearly 70% of its players are African American, fewer than 5% of NFL head coaches in the modern era have been.
"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values"
San Francisco finished the 2008 season on a 5-4 run under Singletary, after a 2-5 start cost Mike Nolan — son of former 49ers head coach Dick Nolan — his job. Jed York, in his first act as the team’s president, announced Singletary would be the team’s permanent head coach minutes after the Niners ended the 2008 season with a 27-24 win over Washington.
Singletary bucked the overall trend of interim coaches, who compiled a combined .347 winning percentage from 1990 through 2021. Had Singletary not, the experience of his Black peers indicates he might not have gotten a full-time shot.
Washington hired Terry Robiskie as its interim coach in 2000 after firing Norv Turner with three games left in the season, and the Cleveland Browns did the same after firing Butch Davis with five games remaining in 2004.
Robiskie’s teams, both of which were among the worst in the NFL when he took over, went 2-4 with him as interim coach. He was the first Black head coach — interim or otherwise — for both franchises.
Neither retained him, and Robisikie was never hired as a full-time head coach.
“You give a guy a head (coaching) job in mid-December for three weeks and then you tell him, ‘Okay, show me you can be a head coach,’” Robiskie told the Washington Post. “You know what I mean? What’s fair about that? How can a guy be a head coach for three weeks and prove that he’s capable of being a head coach?”
The Minnesota Vikings kept Leslie Frazier after he went 3-3 as the interim coach in 2010, and Kansas City did the same when Romeo Crennel — who succeeded Robiskie as the Browns’ head coach — went 2-1 to close out the 2011 season.
But the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t keep Mel Tucker when he went 2-3 as interim coach that same season, despite their players’ hope they would. Todd Bowles had the same record as Crennel, but the Miami Dolphins didn’t keep Bowles. Tucker and Bowles, after going a combined .500 in interim roles, were succeeded by coaches who had a combined .281 winning percentage the following season.
Like Singletary, Tucker and Bowles were the first Black head coaches for the Florida franchises. Of the nine NFL teams whose first Black head coach held the job on an interim basis, five still have never hired a full-time Black head coach.
One of those teams, the Carolina Panthers, currently has a Black interim head coach in Steve Wilks. But as the experiences of Singletary’s peers show, Wilks finishing the season with comparable success to the former 49ers head coach doesn’t mean he’ll follow in Singletary’s footsteps and land a full-time role.