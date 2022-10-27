mike_singletary

The San Francisco 49ers never had a Black head coach before Mike Singletary coached his first game 14 years ago on Wednesday, and they’ve not had one since he was fired two years later.

 Examiner file

The San Francisco 49ers never had a Black head coach before Mike Singletary coached his first game 14 years ago Wednesday, and they’ve not had one since he was fired on the day after Christmas in 2010.

Data published Wednesday shows that Singletary’s experience in 2008 — which led the 49ers to remove his interim tag and name him the team’s full-time head coach — epitomizes the higher bar Black coaches must clear in an interim position when auditioning for a permanent role.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you