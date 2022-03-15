How Klay Thompson got his groove back

Klay Thompson, shown here against the Wizards, is starting to get his shooting stroke back, using his quick release without putting the ball on the floor. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

Things seem to be coming together at the right time for the Warriors. Draymond Green has returned from an extended injury layoff. James Wiseman is looking great as he completes his own rehab journey in the G-League. And Klay Thompson just might be getting his shot back.

One constant throughout Klay’s career has been that when he gets hot, he gets extremely hot. He does, after all, hold the record for most points in a quarter (37), as well as the record for 3-pointers made in a single game (14). That was the Klay that showed up over the past few games. After getting himself going with a few pull-up jumpers from mid-range, Thompson got back to the foundation of his game – the catch-and-shoot three.

Since time immemorial, many basketball coaches have taught players not to “dip” the ball when they take a jump shot. That means they don’t want their players bringing the ball down before putting up a shot, out of fear that the shot will take too long to get off and could get blocked.

That’s not really the case anymore, because it turns out pretty much every great shooter uses the “dip.” It’s a great way to add power and range to a shot, helps players keep their rhythm as they shoot, and doesn’t slow down the release that much. Heck, even Steph Curry brings the ball down around his knees during his lightning-quick shooting motion.

The exception to this rule is Klay Thompson, who actually does manage to be a dead-eye shooter without any sort of “dip.” He catches the ball at his chest and fires it straight from there, making his release almost unbelievably quick. This effectively means that when Klay Thompson is in a zone, there is absolutely nothing defenses can do to keep him from getting his shot off.

Thompson made eight three-point shots against the Bucks on Saturday, and he didn’t take a single dribble before shooting any of them. A lot of the time, he didn’t even use an off-ball screen to get open. He just found a sliver of space, caught the ball, and fired it through the hoop before the defense had any chance to do anything about it. On one possession in the second quarter, he found himself face-to-face with former defensive player of the year Giannis Antetokounmpo. There had been no motion to free up Klay, and he didn’t use any dribble moves to get separation. He just shot the ball right in the face of his 6’11” defender before he was able to get his hand up to block the shot. It had the feeling of a duel in a Western, with Klay being the faster draw.

After that, the floodgates were open. Again and again Klay caught the ball and fired without a hint of hesitation, and again and again the ball went through the net. He didn’t use step-backs, pump-fakes, or hesitation pull-ups. Just catch, fire and put three more points on the board. Klay even had it working from mid-range. He’s shot just 36.9% from the 10-15 foot range this season, but went 7-10 from two-point range against the Bucks without making a single layup.

Thompson didn’t carry that kind of success into Monday’s game against the Wizards, but there were still some extremely promising signs. He poured in four more threes, and only used a single dribble in doing so. For those of you keeping score at home, that means he needed one dribble to make 12 threes over the course of two games. Thompson was less successful on post-up turnarounds and foul line pull-ups, which he’s continuing to attempt to make more of a staple of his game. Still, he made a few, and they are tools he has in his toolbox.

The best news Thompson got on Monday was the same piece of great news every Warrior player, coach and fan got. Draymond Green is back. Nobody can set up Klay like Draymond, and they were back in sync almost immediately. When Klay would duck behind a screen and find open space from beyond the arc, Draymond would find him. Klay’s only layup on Saturday or Monday came when Draymond hit him on a beautiful backdoor cut in transition. With Draymond back, it should be exponentially easier for Klay to focus on doing what he does best: running, catching and shooting.

Are there still areas of concern? Yes. Klay has clearly (and very understandably) lost a step. It’s not good to have just one of your 22 made field goals over two games come at the basket. I remain skeptical that the amount of mid-range shots Klay is taking this season is a wise course of action for him. Still, with Thompson’s quick-trigger shot finding the center of the net and Draymond back to set him up with his favorite looks, it’s hard not to get excited.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.