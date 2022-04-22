How are the Warriors doing this? Let us count the ways

In the opening playoff round against the Denver Nuggets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has done an excellent job using the team’s depth to his advantage. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

The Warriors find themselves in a sweet spot going into Sunday night’s game against the Nuggets. Golden State took a 3-0 series lead with a 118-113 win on the road Thursday night. That means they will either advance to the next round or become the first team in NBA history to lose a series after going up 3-0. Here’s how the Warriors have gotten themselves in this position, and how they can finish off the series.

The story of the series has been the Warriors’ ability to overwhelm the Nuggets with the sheer amount of offensive firepower at their disposal. Everything has come together at the right time. Steph Curry’s foot injury doesn’t seem to be bothering him. Over the first three games of the series, Curry averaged 25.7 points on 54% shooting from the field and 44% from deep. He came off the bench in each of those games, but it certainly seems like he’s ready for his return to the starting lineup.

Head coach Steve Kerr said it looked like Curry was “feeling his way back into things” in Game 1, but looked like himself in Game 2 because of the confidence he was moving with.

On top of that, Klay Thompson has been playing as well as we’ve seen him play since his return from a catastrophic slew of injuries that kept him out of action for two years. Thompson has averaged 22 points per game on 49.9% shooting from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc. Not only has Thompson’s long-distance shot returned, he’s starting to have success inside the arc. He’s showing a commitment to getting all the way to the basket instead of settling for midrange shots. The Warriors have reaped the benefits.

Jordan Poole has picked up right where he left off at the end of the season. The third-year guard has been nothing short of a revelation. He averaged 28.7 points per game over the first three games of the series, and shot a stunning 67.0% from the floor and 60.5% from beyond the arc.

After the game, Thompson commented he “doesn’t remember a guard having a better playoff debut” than Poole, and that the Warriors “need him to keep it up.” It’s hard to imagine Poole playing at this level throughout the rest of the playoffs, but it does look like the Warriors have another perimeter player capable of taking over a game.

As always, Draymond Green has been conducting the orchestra, averaging a team-high 8.3 assists against only 1.7 turnovers through the first three games. Naturally, he’s doing all that while taking on Denver’s center Nikola Jokic, who is as tough a defensive assignment you’ll find in the league.

All things considered, the Warriors did a good job containing the presumptive back-to-back MVP over the first three games of the series. Jokic was able to get points on the board in the first two games, but he had to work for them. In Game 1, Jokic shot 12-25 from the floor and 0-4 from beyond the arc. In Game 2, Jokic went 9-20 from the floor and again went 0-4 from deep.

In Game 3, Jokic looked like an MVP, going for 37 points on 14-22 shooting from the floor and 2-3 shooting from deep. In the postgame press conference, Green praised Jokic’s all-around skill and ability to score from anywhere on the court. However, he ultimately put the blame for Jokic’s big night on himself, saying he failed to make Jokic shoot over him like he did in Games 1 and 2 and that he bit on too many pump fakes and gave him too many angles to score. (Green did eventually get the last laugh by stealing the ball from Jokic with 34.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which essentially sealed the game for the Warriors.)

Most importantly, the Warriors have done an excellent job keeping Jokic’s phenomenal playmaking in check. Through the first three games, Jokic averaged 5.0 assists and 3.7 turnovers per game, which is not what the Nuggets want from the man who runs their offense. In the battle of the NBA’s two true “point centers,” Green has been the better playmaker through the first three games.

Finally, Kerr has done an excellent job using the Warriors’ depth to his advantage. Furthermore, all players, even if their roles or minutes have been reduced at some point in the season, have been ready to step up when needed.

Gary Payton II provided a scoring spark in the first half of Game 3, making all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. He was also a huge reason the Warriors were able to completely shut down Denver’s starting backcourt, who combined to go just 9-24 from the field.

Andrew Wiggins only scored nine points on the night, but didn’t let a lack of shooting opportunities discourage him. After the game, Green said anyone criticizing Wiggins’ low scoring total doesn’t know basketball, and praised Wiggins for doing “the little things” on both ends of the court.

One not-so-little thing Wiggins did was hit a corner three that put the Warriors up 112-111 with 3:05 left in the game, a lead the Warriors would not relinquish. Kerr called it the most important play in the game. You have to admire the confidence of a player who stays ready for that shot all night.

If Curry, Thompson and Poole continue to score the way they have been, Green continues to conduct the offense and contain Jokic, and the rest of the Warrior rotation gives the kind of effort they gave Thursday night, expect the Warriors to close out the series Sunday.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.