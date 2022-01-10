‘He’s baaaaack’: Warriors’ Klay Thompson returns and San Francisco erupts

‘As friends. As teammates. I just know what the game means to him.’

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry warm up before the game against the Cleveland Caveliers at Chase Center Sunday. Having overcome multiple injuries, Thompson returned to action for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

The Warriors’ Klay Thompson had a big night in his return to action Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Golden State star had overcome injuries to both his knee and his achilles tendon. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Klay Thompson returned to the court Sunday night, electrifying a Chase Center crowd that paid top dollar to see the Warriors’ star play for the first time since he left Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals with a knee injury.

It’s been a tough road back for No. 11, who missed 175 regular season games and didn’t play for 941 days, recovering from both an ACL knee injury and a subsequent Achilles tendon tear. But what became known as #KlayDay was a pure Bay Area sports celebration, resulting in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the league-leading Warriors.

“It was a long time coming,” Thompson told NBC Bay Area Sports, after the game. “I was nervous to start. I’m just so grateful to be out here and for the love I received pregame. The video tributes. It was special. It was a night I will never forget. It lived up to the hype.”

Chase Center hasn’t had many major moments. This one will go down in history.

“The fans are the best in the league,” said Thompson. “To come out and make my first sho? The fans are everything. … I’m so happy to be back, doing what I love.”

To say things were emotional before the game at Chase Center Sunday would be an understatement.

If Steph Curry is the Willie Mays of Bay Area basketball, then Thompson is the Willie McCovey. The fellow Splash Brother has been a transcendent talent throughout his 11-year career, playing second fiddle to Curry’s brilliance. But Klay’s quirky personality and sense of humor has made him a fan favorite that might even outshine Curry’s popularity among true Warriors fans. People love this guy, and it’s warranted.

“I’m just happy I’m here and I can say that,” said Thompson. “The last two years were tought. It was an emotional night. I did not know I would dunk on somebody! Hurray for me.”

Coming out for warm-ups, Thompson hyped the crowd with raised hands, asking for them to rain down the love. The assembled crowd obliged. During player introductions, Thompson came off the bench last, with the announcer exclaiming, “He’s baaaackkk!”

The place went bonkers. As expected.

Thompson didn’t disappoint, just like the good old days. On the Warriors’ first possession, he came off a screen and caught a pass coming down the lane before laying in a difficult running one-hander. In the second quarter, Thompson ran the lane again and dunked on a trio of Cavalier defenders. Curry could barely contain himself. Then Klay hit his first three, collecting seven points in seven minutes of play.

By the third quarter, Thompson had 14 points, hitting three straight treys. By the fourth quarter, he had 17 points in 19 minutes. He came out shortly after, with 2:41 left in the fourth, to a huge ovation. It sure felt familiar.

The announcers exclaimed, “How are they not guarding him? Do they know what man is?”

If they forgot, Thompson will make sure they remember.

“It just felt like a normal basketball game again,” said Thompson. “I’m really excited for the future. It’s gonna be a great year.”

So, Klay is back, and the Warriors will now need to figure out how to fold him into the mix for the best team in the NBA. While that may be challenging, nobody wanted to talk about it Sunday night. This was a homecoming for a local sports legend.

Curry was especially happy to see his Splash Brother back on the court.

“I’m just happy for him,” said Curry, before the game. “As friends. As teammates. I just know what the game means to him. I can’t imagine what these 900-plus days have been like for him. … Just have fun. Enjoy. I know the atmosphere will be electric.”

Curry was right. Klay Thompson lit up Chase Center, just by showing up. Now we’ll see what he can bring to position the team for a championship run.

In the meantime, bask in the Splash Brother’s return.

“It was everything I expected it to be. The crowd was awesome,” said Curry, of Thompson’s return.

Thompson added the ultimate Klay quote.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m just happy. Holy crap.”

