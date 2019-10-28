A view of the Golden State Warriors’ new Chase Center arena from the “Thrive City” plaza along Third Street during a media tour on Monday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Harlem Globetrotters to debut at Chase Center in January

World-famous barnstormers return to Bay Area for first engagement at Warriors’ Chase Center

Over the past five years, the Golden State Warriors — with their collection of generational superstars and five straight trips to the NBA Finals — have drawn comparisons not only to great teams of the NBA’s past like Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics, but to another team whose victories also seemed to be foregone conclusions: The Harlem Globetrotters.

The barnstorming basketball-as-entertainment enterprise will return to the Bay Area in January for their first show at Golden State’s new Chase Center, part of a seven-game swing through the Bay Area.

The Globetrotters have collaborated with the Warriors several times in recent years, including a 2018 visit with Stephen Curry and in 2017, introducing the 4-point shot to Klay Thompson — a shot 30 feet from the basket, introduced in 2010.

The current swing will start with two games on Jan. 11 at Chase Center (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.), followed by a return to the Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) on Saturday, Jan. 18 for games at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., in addition to SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 20 for an Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the Chase Center games will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., while tickets for the games in Oakland and San Jose are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The new tour — titled “Pushing the Limits” — will feature live world record attempts at each game, and many markets will feature a glow-in-the-dark performance of the team’s pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warmups, using a glow in the dark Baden basketball.

