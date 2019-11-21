Gregory Johnson replaces Rob Dean as Giants control person

San Francisco Giants make several changes to governance structure

The San Francisco Giants have named Gregory Johnson, son of principal owner Charles B. Johnson, as their new control person.

Johnson replaces Robert Dean, in the wake of commissioner Rob Manfred expressing desire for team control persons — responsible for representing the team in matters involving Major League Baseball — to have greater ownership stakes, and Johnson’s family owns roughly 30% of the club, having been part of the ownership with the club since 1993.

Gregory Johnson and Dean will serve as Giants Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.

Last year, when Farhan Zaidi was introduced as the club’s new president of baseball operations, he was to report directly to the team’s control person. At the time, that was Larry Baer, but the Giants managing general partner and CEO was suspended after an incident in March where Baer was caught on video in a public, physical altercation with his wife. Dean then was named interim CEO and took Baer’s place as the club’s control person.

The team’s executive reporting structure will have Baer and Zaidi reporting to the managing members, Dean and Gregory Johnson. Gregory Johnson, Dean and Baer will represent the club at MLB Ownership Meetings.

