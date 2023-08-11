Bochy's Return Baseball

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, center, gestures toward fans next to his wife Kim during a ceremony honoring Bochy after a baseball game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco. Bochy, now the manager of the Texas Rangers, returns to Oracle Park on Friday.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Bruce Bochy is back.

The most accomplished manager in San Francisco Giants history returns to The City this weekend to face off against the team he led into and through its glory years.

