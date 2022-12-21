Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa will come to Oracle Park as a visitor and a villain, rather than a conquering hero, in 2023. 

 AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Nearly four months to the day after his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, shortstop Carlos Correa will play at Oracle Park. 

He will do so in 2023 as a visitor and a villain, rather than as the conquering hero fans of the orange and black expected as recently as a week ago when he agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite