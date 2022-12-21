The New York Mets, Correa's new team after he agreed to a contract with them overnight on Tuesday, after failing his physical with the Giants, begin a four-game series at Oracle Park on April 20.
It is currently set to conclude with a game in prime time on Sunday, April 23. ESPN announced on Monday that the Giants and Mets would square off on Sunday Night Baseball, revealing the matchup before Correa's contract kerfuffle.
The Giants were scheduled to introduce Correa in a press conference Tuesday — but hours before the 28-year-old was set to meet the local media, San Francisco canceled the presser.
Two people "with direct knowledge of the situation" told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the Giants did so because of a medical concern that arose during his physical.
Instead, the Giants aren't even back at square one. After missing out on Judge, San Francisco pivoted to bringing in Correa.
But now that the biggest free agents have found new homes for 2023, the pickings on the open market are incredibly slim. Barring a blockbuster trade, the Giants are set to look very similar to the squad that went 81-81 last year, a season after winning a franchise-record 107 games.
Less than a month into the new season, the Giants will get in-person reminders of their biggest offseason strikeouts. San Francisco also opens 2023 against Judge's Yankees in New York.