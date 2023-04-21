Mets Giants Baseball

 AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

A San Francisco bartender got the surprise of a lifetime with their favorite team in town this week.

Longtime New York Mets third baseman David Wright surprised a fan when he saddled up to order at Local Tap, a bar and restaurant located just a few blocks away from Oracle Park, where his former team beat the Giants on Thursday night.

