A San Francisco bartender got the surprise of a lifetime with their favorite team in town this week.
Longtime New York Mets third baseman David Wright surprised a fan when he saddled up to order at Local Tap, a bar and restaurant located just a few blocks away from Oracle Park, where his former team beat the Giants on Thursday night.
The fan in question was not only his bartender, but also wearing his jersey.
The third baseman also dominated at Oracle Park.
Wright compiled 43 hits in 33 games in San Francisco's waterfront ballpark, slashing .336/.412/.477 with 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBI. Of the ballparks in which Wright played at least 10 games, he had his fourth-highest batting average and on-base percentage at Oracle Park.
No wonder his bartender was wearing his jersey.
The Mets, whose color scheme contains orange as a nod to the Giants following their departure from New York City in 1958, opened up a four-game series in San Francisco with a 9-4 win on Thursday.
With the loss, the Giants fell to 6-12, matching their ignominious start to the 2017 campaign. San Francisco ended that season with their second-fewest wins in a season (64) since moving to the Bay Area in 1958.
If the Giants' struggles continue, it's hard to imagine any baseball fans in San Francisco having wider smiles this week than Wright's bartender.