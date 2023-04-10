Yaz home run vs White Sox

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The San Francisco Giants have hit the third most home runs in baseball so far this season, highlighted by a seven dinger output against the Chicago White Sox one week ago — the most by the franchise in a single game in over two decades.

The Giants were mashing so well that day, it looked like they knew what was coming. As it turned out, there’s a good chance they did.

