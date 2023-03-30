SF.GiantsOpener

Former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds waves to the crowd as part of the opening day festivities before the game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Blake Sabol never played a Major League game before Thursday. But he's already a part of Giants history.

Sabol is starting in left field for the Giants as they open their season against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, becoming the team’s 17th straight different opening day left fielder since Barry Bonds’ final year in 2007.

