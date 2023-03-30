Former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds waves to the crowd as part of the opening day festivities before the game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Of course, the now infamous streak was preceded by one of the most iconic careers in baseball history. Bonds started 12 straight seasons as the Giants' left fielder from 1993 to 2004, and 14 of 15 seasons overall (he was injured to start the 2005 season), during which he shattered dozens of storied records and became baseball’s all-time home run king with 756 career home runs.
Seventeen years later, the Giants are still trying to find his replacement.
The incumbent opening day left fielder, Joc Pederson, is still in the starting lineup one year later in the Bronx, but this time at designated hitter. Austin Slater, the team’s starting left fielder from 2021, had a chance to start there again in 2023, which would at least make him the first multi-time opening day left fielder for the Giants since 2007, though it would not have been in consecutive years. But he injured his right hamstring during spring sraining and will start the season on the injured list.
Newly acquired Mitch Haniger would also have been an option to start in left field, but he too suffered a preseason injury that will keep him out for a few weeks.
That opened the door for Sabol, who the team acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in December as part of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft. Sabol, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2019 draft, and has spent three seasons in the Minor Leagues, reaching Triple-A for the first time last season. He earned a Major League roster spot with the Giants thanks to an impressive spring training, where he slashed .348/.475/.500 with three home runs in 20 games.
He’ll now make his Major League debut in New York City on Thursday, as the Giants’ 17th different left fielder in the last 17 years.