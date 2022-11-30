Aaron Judge has at least 300 million reasons to stay in New York.
According to a report from ESPN on Wednesday, the New York Yankees have offered the highly-sought free agent slugger a contract “in the neighborhood” of eight years, $300 million — and could potentially increase it.
As it stands, the offer’s annual average value of $37.5 million would make Judge the highest paid position player in the history of the sport.
Judge, who hit an American League record 62 home runs last season en route to winning the MVP, is one of the most coveted free agent hitters in recent history. The Yankees remain the favorite to re-sign the 30-year-old, however the Giants are widely expected to be the top challenger for his prodigious baseball services.
Judge is a native of Linden, Calif. — located 12.5 miles east of Stockton — and grew up rooting for the Orange and Black. In the wake of a disappointing 81-81 finish in 2022 and the lowest attended season since Oracle Park opened in 2000, the Giants have faced criticism about their lack of superstar or name-brand talent on the roster, which Judge would provide.
Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters earlier this month that “from a financial standpoint, there's nobody that would be out of our capability.”
Major League Baseball’s winter meetings kick off on Sunday in San Diego and ESPN reported that baseball executives expect “a flurry of action” at the annual gathering, including Judge potentially concluding his free agency.