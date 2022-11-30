s.Balls_.0706

As it stands, the offer’s annual average value of $37.5 million would make Judge the highest paid position player in the history of the sport.

 By Paul Ladewski

Aaron Judge has at least 300 million reasons to stay in New York.

According to a report from ESPN on Wednesday, the New York Yankees have offered the highly-sought free agent slugger a contract “in the neighborhood” of eight years, $300 million — and could potentially increase it.

