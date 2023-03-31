The San Francisco Giants are signing a former New York Yankees All-Star home run hitter after all.
No, it’s not Aaron Judge, who rudely greeted his hometown team by launching the second pitch he saw on Opening Day out of Yankee Stadium.
Instead, the Giants on Friday agreed to a minor league contract with two-time All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez, according to a report from The Athletic. The team is hoping Sanchez, 30, can tap back into the talent which made him one of the most promising young players in baseball when he first arrived in the big leagues nearly seven years ago.
Sanchez burst onto the Major League map in 2016 as one of the Yankees’ top prospects, thought by some to be the heir to the throne of great backstops to play in the Bronx.
He blasted 20 home runs in just a half a season during a historic rookie year, and followed it up by winning the AL Silver Slugger award in 2017 after breaking the single-season record for home runs hit by a Yankees catcher with 33.
However, since his second All-Star season in 2019, Sanchez has struggled to regain that form, and has seen a steep offensive decline. In addition, even during his top hitting seasons, Sanchez struggled significantly with his defense, which became a prominent source of many Yankees fans' ire.
He was traded to the Minnesota Twins last season, and hit just .205 in 451 plate appearances.
Sanchez went unsigned as a free agent this offseason, though he did serve as the starting catcher for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
The Giants currently have three catchers on the Major League roster, including Blake Sabol, who can also play the outfield. Free agent acquisition Roberto Perez started on Opening Day in favor of former number two overall pick Joey Bart.
According to the Athletic, Sanchez will first report to the Giants’ Spring Training facility in Scottsdale, AZ and then join one of the team’s minor league affiliates. His deal includes an opt-out if he is not promoted to the majors by May 1.