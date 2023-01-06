Carlos Correa with Twins

The Mets are considering walking away from their free agency deal with Carlos Correa.

 Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Over three weeks after he appeared destined to be the face of the San Francisco Giants for years to come, Carlos Correa might be on the verge of another blockbuster contract crumbling to pieces due to injury concerns.

The New York Mets, according to a report on Friday morning by SNY, have grown “very frustrated” with the star shortstop during their free agency negotiations and are considering walking away from their deal altogether.

