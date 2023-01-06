Over three weeks after he appeared destined to be the face of the San Francisco Giants for years to come, Carlos Correa might be on the verge of another blockbuster contract crumbling to pieces due to injury concerns.
The New York Mets, according to a report on Friday morning by SNY, have grown “very frustrated” with the star shortstop during their free agency negotiations and are considering walking away from their deal altogether.
The outlet maintained that the deal is not “dead” and a source told them that they “still believed the sides had a strong chance of reaching an agreement.”
However, according to SNY, the deal is “clearly at an clearly at an inflection point, and for the first time the team is seriously questioning whether it wants to proceed.”
The Golden State Warriors are asking The City of San Francisco to massively devalue The Chase Center, which would save the team millions on its property tax bill
The reports adds another twist to a seemingly never-ending free agency saga which started when the Giants, on Dec. 14 — several atmospheric rivers ago — agreed to sign Correa, 28, to a record 13-year $340 million, which would have been their largest signing in franchise history.
Instead, the Giants shockingly recanted on their deal one week later, citing a disagreement over his medical exam, which later was revealed to center around an eight-year-old right leg injury. Less than 12 hours after the Giants’ deal fell apart, the Mets pounced on the opportunity and agreed to terms on a new 12-year $315 contract with the four-time All-Star — notably, pending a physical.
Despite comments from Scott Boras and team owner Steve Cohen which indicated the contract was a done deal, the Mets, according to an Athletic report a mere five days later on Christmas Eve, had “raised concerns” about the same surgically repaired right leg which prevented the Giants from moving forward, putting the new deal in jeopardy.
In the nearly two weeks since that revelation, Correa and the team still have yet to finalize a contract. The New York Post reported on Thursday that there’s been “decent hope” that the two sides could settle on an agreement, however the lack of progress had led Boras to contact other teams, including Correa’s most recent club, the Minnesota Twins.
Correa on Tuesday also prompted speculation that his contract with the Mets might be close to complete when he posted a picture on his Instagram story of him holding his son Kylo, who was wearing a version of the “I love New York” shirt, except the “I” was a hot dog and heart was a pretzel.
But SNY’s report on Friday now suggests the deal still is far from a sure thing.
After it was revealed the Mets also had reservations about Correa’s injury history, speculation grew about whether the Giants would re-enter the sweepstakes. While the team’s president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi admitted on Dec. 30 that he “had some conversations since then” with Boras, he added that Correa's camp was "focused on a deal elsewhere at this point, so I think chances of a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position."