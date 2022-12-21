Sports Illustrated reported that Carlos Correa was "dressed to impress" ahead of a scheduled press conference introducing him as a Giant when San Francisco backed out of a contract agreement with the 28-year-old.
Carlos Correa was so close to becoming a San Francisco Giant that he, reportedly, quite literally dressed for the occasion.
That's according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, who reported that Correa "dressed to impress" for his 11 a.m. PT press conference that was supposed to introduce the star shortstop to Giants fans and Bay Area media.
Instead, Correa has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets. Steve Cohen, the team's owner, confirmed the agreement in an interview with the New York Post.
Scott Boras, Correa's agent, told the outlet in a separate story that he was in San Francisco negotiating with other teams on Tuesday after the Giants deal fell apart.
Boras told the Post and Sports Illustrated that he asked Cohen, who was eating dinner in Hawaii on Tuesday night, if he would have "three olives for a third baseman" in his martini. Correa will play the position in New York, forming a formidable left side of the infield with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.
The Giants told Brandon Crawford, the longest-tenured shortstop in franchise history and a three-time All-Star himself, that he would be moving to third base this season in order to accommodate Correa. Instead, Correa will play a new position far, far away from San Francisco.
"He's a shortstop who always was going to go to third base at some point," Boras said of Correa in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "He's going to a club with a chance to win now and he's a player who always has loved the vibe of New York City and playing in New York City."
Missing out on Correa, who was expected to be the face of the Giants well into the next decade, has to sting San Francisco's front office and fans
Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations, said in a statement the team wouldn't specify where the "difference in opinion" emerged because the team is "prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information" of players.
Boras told multiple outlets that it wasn't centered on Correa's back, issues with which have caused him to spend significant time on the injured list. Correa sustained a season-ending leg injury in 2014, as a 19-year-old prospect on the precipice of a call-up from Double-A to the big leagues.
Over the past three seasons, Correa has played in 342 of a possible 384 games. Boras told Sports Illustrated Giants found "something in his history that for whatever reason gave them doubts" about signing him.
"You're talking about a player who has played eight major-league seasons," Boras told The Athletic in an earlier interview on Wednesday. "There are things in his medical record that happened decades ago. These are all speculative dynamics. Every team has a right to go through things and evaluate things. The key thing is, we gave them medical reports at the time. They still wanted to sign the player and negotiate with the player."
Boras told Sports Illustrated that the Giants told him at 1 p.m. on Tuesday they weren't ready to get the previously agreed-upon contract over the line, allowing the agent to contact other teams. Those negotiations, which he said included "four or five hours" of conversations with Cohen, occurred while Boras was still in San Francisco.
His presence in The City, and his client's clothing in anticipation of donning a Giants hat and jersey during a previously scheduled press conference, was as close as Correa would come to joining the team he was set to become the face of only a week ago.