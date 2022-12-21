Carlos Correa on MLB Network

Sports Illustrated reported that Carlos Correa was "dressed to impress" ahead of a scheduled press conference introducing him as a Giant when San Francisco backed out of a contract agreement with the 28-year-old. 

 Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Carlos Correa was so close to becoming a San Francisco Giant that he, reportedly, quite literally dressed for the occasion.

That's according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, who reported that Correa "dressed to impress" for his 11 a.m. PT press conference that was supposed to introduce the star shortstop to Giants fans and Bay Area media.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite