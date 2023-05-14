As it became clear in the seventh inning of yet another loss that the San Francisco Giants were not about to stage a miraculous comeback, the friendly fan in front of me turned around.
"Well, that's my last gasp," he said, shaking my hand before heading for the Oracle Park exits. "Go Giants."
It has been a last-gasp kind of season for the Giants, who have proven exceptional at being mediocre.
If you've been to the ballpark lately, it shows.
On that Monday night, I was one of only a smattering of fans in my section. Officially, 20,502 fans joined me, a number that would probably only reflect reality if it included the number of people walking by Oracle on their way to watch the Warriors' Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers outside Chase Center.
Those who joined me watched starter Anthony DeSclafani rapidly allow five runs in the top of the first inning and never recover.
I'd gone to a game the week before and watched starter Sean Manaea somehow get drilled by comebackers in back-to-back innings, one off the shin and another off his side. He somehow fought his way through the pain to surrender five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a losing effort.
It felt both unlucky and emblematic of the Giants' season so far.
Aside from rock-bottom ticket prices — I was in the stands thanks to the recent $5.01 promotion — the Giants have given fans little reason to come out to the park. As I try to guilt my girlfriend into joining me, I often note that, hey, at least the new pitch clock will move things along.
But those were the old Giants.
Everything has changed.
As I write this, it has been a full five games since 24-year-old rookie shortstop Casey Schmitt was called up to the big leagues, and I'm ready to jump the turnstiles and hop on the hype train.
Schmitt absolutely demolished a 443-foot home run on Thursday, in a game in which he finished 4-for-4 from the plate. Only Joe DiMaggio put up similar numbers in his first three games to the Giants' "Casey at the Bat," according to OptaSTATS.
"But Adam, it has only been three games, this is unsustainable," the so-called "statisticians," "rational people" and other straw men I invent will try to tell me.
I'm sorry, but I can't hear you over the sound of Casey Schmitt's bat cracking another floating curveball into the seats.
LET CASEY COOK 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/FqFi4REJgv— SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 12, 2023
As a long-suffering Giants fan of 13 months (yes, I only moved to San Francisco last year), it feels great to have something to be excited about, even if it only proves to be fleeting.
Forgive the analogy, but without young players to make the future at least appear bright, the Giants risk entering a doom loop.
They lack the type of exciting, young players or star-level talent who bring fans to the park. The drop in fan interest earns the team less revenue, which could dissuade executives from spending big on players, thus making the team worse and bringing in even fewer fans.
I give the Giants front office credit for taking runs at signing Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. But they came up short, and most folks aren't willing to spend $10 on a hot dog just to watch Joc Pederson ground into double plays.
But a rookie shortstop on a hot streak?
Hell, I'd even pay $5.02 to see that.