Sinclairé headshot

Breanna Sinclairé is the first transgender woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event. She will sing it again at Oracle Park on Friday when the San Francisco Giants host the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo courtesy of David Perry & Associates, Inc.)

 Spencer Aldworth Brown

In 2015, Breanna Sinclairé made history when she sang the national anthem in Oakland ahead of a game between the A’s and San Diego Padres.

Sinclairé was the first transgender woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, and this week she’s returning to the Bay Area to reprise her performance at Oracle Park.

