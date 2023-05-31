In 2015, Breanna Sinclairé made history when she sang the national anthem in Oakland ahead of a game between the A’s and San Diego Padres.
Sinclairé was the first transgender woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, and this week she’s returning to the Bay Area to reprise her performance at Oracle Park.
Friday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles will begin with her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, just one of two major performances the soprano will do this month in The City.
“I’m very grateful to the Giants for inviting me back to their stadium and for their support of the LGBTQ+ community,” Sinclairé said in a press release on Tuesday.
To celebrate Pride Month this year, she will also be singing at the International Pride Orchestra’s debut on June 22 at the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, performing alongside the world’s first international LGBTQ orchestra. The show will include the works of LGBTQ composers and allies, such as Tchaikovsky, Bernstein, Copland, Barber and Higdon. Tickets start at $25.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this historic orchestra and to share the stage with talented musicians from all over the world,” she said in the release. “Music is a universal language that can unite us and inspire us to celebrate our diversity and our humanity.”
Like any performer, Sinclairé has her pre-show rituals. Her main goal is to feel centered, which she achieves in morning walks, breathing fresh air and overall relieving tension. Along with a healthy breakfast, an hour of meditation and a brief 20-minute vocal warmup, she’s ready to go.
She was unable to speak with The Examiner on Tuesday, as she’d been instructed to rest her voice ahead of Friday’s performance while battling a mild cold. But she did weigh in on who she was rooting for in response to emailed questions.
Although originally from Baltimore, the singer is also a graduate of CalArts and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the first transgender woman in the opera program.
“I have no winner in mind,” she wrote. “The Baltimore Orioles represent my past and childhood and the San Francisco Giants represent my present and who I am today. They are both winners in my mind.”
Sinclairé also has performed on CNN for an international audience, throughout Europe and in Canada. She was one of the stars of the first-ever nationally televised pride concert on PBS last year, where she met another local trans icon: Oakland resident Amy Schneider of “Jeopardy!” fame. “Mezzo,” a documentary that screened at the 2016 Transgender Film Festival, highlighted Sinclairé’s story.
The singer knows she’s come a long way since that pivotal performance eight years ago in front of 30,000 people at the Oakland Coliseum.
“I can say it wasn’t my best performance singing the anthem for the A’s, but I learned so much about myself and my voice,” she wrote. “When I sang at the Oakland A’s stadium, I didn’t realize how major this was. I was quite oblivious to that, my only goal was to sing well and represent my trans community.”
Although she has traveled quite a bit since then and performed for many different audiences, she said it’s always a unique experience performing here in San Francisco.
“The city is in constant motion and there is a bit more freedom to be who you are,” Sinclairé wrote. “Because San Francisco is a small city, I have created beautiful friendships and have an extended LGBTQI family. Performing in SF, it’s very personal and intimate because I know a lot of folks in the city.”
This year’s performances have particularly special meaning for her as the transgender community has been continuously targeted in discriminatory legislation throughout the country in recent months.
As of last week, 16 states had banned gender-affirming care for children, according to reporting from U.S. News & World Report. More states are considering similar bans and restrictions.
“It is truly heartbreaking to see my community attacked by legislation and people filled with hatred,” Sinclairé wrote. “As an opera singer, I do experience a lot of discrimination. Our lives are being affected by this.”
In her journey to get to where she is now, she wrote, the stigma that affects her community made it harder for her to find employment and housing.
“When I was homeless in NYC, the summer of 2010, I was fighting to exist. No one should fight to live, especially for basic necessities. I remember roaming the streets of Greenwich Village and Bryant Park begging for money just to get a slice of pizza,” Sinclairé wrote. “I thought my life was over.”
Now, her aim is that people will feel healed and blessed by her performances, to provide them with hope.
“I hope by singing the anthem on June 2nd, that we all feel united and blessed. Hatred does not exist in my vocabulary or being,” she wrote. “The challenging part is singing my nation’s anthem in a country that does not want me to exist. Singing the anthem, I am acknowledging my existence as an American first.”